MONITORAPP Partners With Webnet Ally to Strengthen Presence in the Middle East

MONITORAPP x Webnet Ally

MONITORAPP has announced a new partnership with Webnet Ally, a UAE-based cybersecurity service provider, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East.

MONITORAPP Co,. Ltd. (KOSDAQ:KOSDAQ: 434480)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONITORAPP Inc., a vendor specializing in B2B cybersecurity, has announced a strategic partnership with Webnet Ally, a UAE-based cybersecurity service provider. This handshake marks a significant milestone for MONITORAPP in strengthening its presence across the Middle East, following continued growth in Asia, the MENA region, and the Americas.

Through this partnership, Webnet Ally will distribute and support MONITORAPP's full portfolio of network and endpoint security solutions, including WAAP, SWG, CASB, RBI, EDR, ZTNA, etc., across diverse deployment models, from hardware and software appliances to cloud-based subscriptions. By combining Webnet Ally’s regional reach and customer-centric expertise with MONITORAPP’s proven cybersecurity technology, the partnership aims to accelerate Zero Trust adoption and enhance digital resilience across the Middle East.

Kyle Lee, CEO of MONITORAPP, commented, “This partnership represents an important step in strengthening MONITORAPP’s footprint in the Middle East market. Following our successful entries into this market, we look forward to reaching more end users in the region and providing strong, flexible, and affordable security solutions tailored to their needs.”

- About MONITORAPP -

MONITORAPP develops and delivers a broad range of security solutions in multiple deployment models, from on-premises appliances and virtual appliances to the SECaaS platform, AIONCLOUD. The company’s AI/ML-powered threat intelligence platform, AILabs, continuously collects, analyzes, and shares threat data across MONITORAPP’s ecosystem, enabling real-time protection against known and unknown threats.

- About Webnet Ally -

Webnet Ally, headquartered in the UAE with key operations across Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, provides comprehensive cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions. Is expertise spans end-to-end security services, network and application protection, SASE and edge-cloud solutions, and IoT-driven monitoring. With MONITORAPP’s technologies now part of its portfolio, Webnet Ally strengthens its ability to help organizations secure their digital assets amid today’s evolving threat landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.