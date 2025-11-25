NETSTAR LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE COMMENCE MONTHLY FEATURES ON PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

Netstar Lifestyle Magazine

Sydney Based Netstar Digital confirmed to Eleven Media they will commence a series of feature posts in December that focus on people in business.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netstar's online magazine run features on all lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest from readers on people in business has grown sharply recently and they are about to commence in December a series of informative features on Australian business personalities. The first is on Sydney based Nihal Gupta who has over 40 years of experience in international business management and trade across Australia and the Asia Pacific, particularly in the consumer electronics and technology sectors. As a recognised entrepreneur, he has contributed to Australia’s global presence, especially in Asia, while also engaging in diverse interests such as sports administration, multicultural arts, broadcasting, and charitable efforts.Ahead of the feature, you can learn more about Nihal Gupta by visiting their website here: https://nihalgupta.com.au Stephen Francis, Content Editor of Netstar Digital said this in her interview with City Press, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”Netstar's Lifestyle Magazine has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Netstar Lifestyle Magazine Netstar is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Netstar Lifestyle Magazine, visit their website here: https://www.netstar.com.au

