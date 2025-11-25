Hestia Insight Prepares Launch of PR Strategist as Part of Expanded AI Platform for Growth-Stage Companies

Hestia’s mission is to give growth-stage companies enterprise-level infrastructure without enterprise-level overhead.

Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB:HSTA)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) today announced the imminent launch of The PR Strategist and outlined its broader AI-driven mission to streamline how emerging public and private companies manage regulatory, financial, and operational demands. Hestia’s mission is to give growth-stage companies enterprise-level infrastructure without enterprise-level overhead. The company is developing a unified suite of AI applications that automate regulatory tracking, contract and disclosure review, financial modeling, fraud detection, and high-volume administrative workflows, tools traditionally requiring large internal teams or costly external service providers. The goal: help lean companies stay compliant, move faster, and direct more capital toward growth.As part of this expansion, Hestia is preparing to launch The PR Strategist, an AI-powered communications tool designed to help companies reduce dependence on traditional PR agencies. Trained on thousands of press releases and regulatory frameworks, the platform provides same-day content generation with built-in compliance checks, and optional professional review offering an in-house alternative to high-cost retainers and long turnaround times.Hestia also offers Pat-Agent AI, a patent-support platform for small and mid-size companies that delivers legal and strategic IP assistance at significantly lower cost than traditional law-firm-based services.“For years, the necessary overhead of being a public company felt like a tax on innovation. With the strategic deployment of these AI applications, we are fundamentally decoupling our growth ambitions from ballooning operational costs,” said Edward C. Lee CEO of Hestia Insight Inc.About Hestia Insight IncHestia Insight Inc. is an AI-driven capital markets advisory and consulting firm focused on helping emerging growth companies strengthen their market position, streamline operations, and scale efficiently. The company develops AI applications designed to support public and private companies with tasks such as investor communications, regulatory-aligned content creation, and strategic decision-making. Hestia provides comprehensive capital markets support—ranging from pre-raise planning and market analysis to investor materials, financial modeling, and fractional C-suite advisory. Through its subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., the company engages in capital market activities and selective strategic partnerships that complement its AI solutions. Hestia Insight continues to expand across industries, focusing on tools and advisory services that reduce cost, accelerate execution, and improve access to high-quality capital markets resources.For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company’s website: www.hestiainsight.com Facebook: Hestia Insight Inc.LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.Twitter: @HestiaInsightHestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov Safe Harbor ProvisionThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.Investor Relations Contact:Tel: 516.212.0727Email: corp@hestiainsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.