DigitalEd and Schoolyear Partner to Strengthen Academic Integrity in Higher Education

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalEd , the company behind Möbius , an innovative platform for online math and STEM learning, is excited to announce a new partnership with Schoolyear , a provider of secure digital testing environments. This collaboration introduces a powerful new integration with the Möbius platform that directly addresses faculty concerns around academic integrity in assessments.As higher education continues to embrace flexible learning environments, concerns around academic dishonesty remain top of mind for instructors and institutions alike. With the expanded use of bring-your-own devices and AI tools in the higher education space, the risk of digital cheating has increased, and traditional exam security solutions are no longer sufficient. To meet this challenge, Möbius now integrates directly with Schoolyear’s secure exam browser. It is designed to give instructors a simple yet complete way to protect the integrity of their assessments, at scale.“At DigitalEd, we believe academic integrity requires a defense-in-depth approach—multiple, reinforcing layers of protection that ensure trust in higher education,” said Christina Perdikoulias, DigitalEd's President and COO. “Our integration with Schoolyear adds the final layer of security to our ecosystem, delivering end-to-end integrity from content delivery and assessment design to exam security. This partnership allows institutions to achieve the highest standard of academic integrity while enabling the flexibility and scale of digital assessments.”This integration offers instructors the option to enable a secure testing mode for select exams or quizzes. Once activated, Schoolyear creates a controlled environment on the student’s device—preventing access to unauthorized websites, tools, and resources during the session, as well as identifying the nature of reported infractions throughout the duration of the assessment. There is no need for students to register for third-party services, making the experience seamless and scalable for large classes.“Our mission at Schoolyear is to make secure digital testing as easy and accessible as possible,” said Wim Graas, Founder and CEO of Schoolyear. “Partnering with DigitalEd allows us to reach even more instructors who wish to deliver secure, authentic assessments that truly measure student competence.”This partnership responds directly to rising demand from higher education institutions for flexible, trustworthy assessment solutions. By offering Schoolyear’s secure environment to its platform, DigitalEd is reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence, instructor autonomy, and the evolving needs of digital-first teaching.To learn more about the Schoolyear and Möbius partnership, visit: https://www.digitaled.com/maintaining-academic-integrity/ About DigitalEdDigitalEd is improving STEM education through Möbius, its advanced online platform. Designed for universities and colleges, Möbius delivers interactive lessons, assessments, and powerful math capabilities that help institutions scale quality learning and evaluation.About SchoolyearSchoolyear develops the Safe Exam Workspace, which provides a secure digital exam environment that locks down student devices and enables secure authentic assessments with any desktop application like Excel, MATLAB, SPSS, coding environments, and more. Trusted by 100+ institutions worldwide, it facilitates scaling on-campus exams on BYOD or managed devices.

