Contact: Stephen Canzoneri, (631) 952-6633

Release Date: November 24, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of Safety Enhancements at Key Parkway Interchange in Suffolk County $2 Million Project Encourages Safer Travel Between Southern and Sagtikos State Parkways New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $2 million project to enhance safety at the ramp connecting the eastbound Southern State Parkway with the northbound Sagtikos State Parkway at Exit 41A in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County. Carrying nearly 34,000 vehicles daily, the ramp links the Southern State Parkway, one of Long Island’s busiest highways, with the Sagtikos State Parkway, which provides access to North Shore routes and destinations. “Safety is our top priority and investing in smart transportation solutions on Long Island is critical, especially as it relates to these two parkways that play such an important role in Long Islanders’ daily routines,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “Governor Hochul’s strong support for critical infrastructure investments across Long Island are helping make our roadways safer and more resilient, improving the quality of life for Long Islanders.” The safety features installed as part of this project will help reduce crashes, improve mobility, and provide easier navigation for motorists at one of Long Island’s busiest interchanges. They are as follows: Reflective, ground-mounted chevron signs were installed to better guide motorists along the ramp’s curve and advise them to reduce their speed.

Dotted and solid pavement markings with increased visibility were added to direct motorists to the correct lanes.

Overhead exit signs with a clearer lane navigation diagram, notation of “Left Lane Must Exit” on the sign panels, and a posted 45 MPH advisory speed limit were installed.

Existing steel guiderail was replaced with a concrete barrier to calm traffic and add protection for cars.

Wider paved shoulders with hatched pavement markings for added visibility and guidance were installed.

Riding surface conditions were improved with repairs to asphalt pavement and concrete diamond grinding. These traffic control measures meet or exceed current state and federal highway safety guidelines and complement the Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to modernize Long Island’s traffic network by improving driving conditions. State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “This improvement project is a 'sign of the times' that our infrastructure must keep pace with the growing demands of our region. These upgrades make one of Long Island’s busiest connections easier to navigate and will help prevent crashes. I thank the Department of Transportation for its continued commitment to improving Long Island’s roadways and protecting those who travel them every day.” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Suffolk County has the most registered vehicles, licensed drivers and more lane mileage than any other county in the state so we must continue to properly invest in our infrastructure to ensure our roadways are safe. With the completion of this project, we remain committed to improving driving conditions and will work with the state to improve our parkways and roads further.” Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, “The Town of Islip appreciates the support of NYSDOT in recognizing the need for improvements at this busy interchange. These enhancements will certainly improve the safety and ease of travel within our Town.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

