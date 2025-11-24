Fury Tires Announces the Street Hunter Sport SS, an Ultra-High-Performance Tire for Year-Round Use

Fury Tires | Street Hunter SS Fury Tires | Street Hunter SS Fury Tires | Street Hunter SS

Fury Tires introduces the Street Hunter Sport SS, a UHP tire engineered for trucks, SUVs, and performance street vehicles

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fury Tires announces the release of the Street Hunter Sport SS, an Ultra-High-Performance (UHP) tire developed for a wide range of street-driven vehicles, including performance trucks, SUVs, and cars. The new model expands Fury’s UHP lineup by offering a tire engineered to deliver steady handling, predictable grip, and year-round usability for drivers who operate vehicles across multiple categories.The Street Hunter Sport SS was designed with a reinforced contact patch and tread structure intended to support responsive steering, braking confidence, and traction in both dry and wet conditions. The arrangement of the grooves and siping helps manage water displacement, allowing the tire to maintain road contact during rainfall and other adverse weather scenarios. Its overall construction supports performance consistency across changing temperatures, making it suitable for daily operation throughout the year.Noise-management considerations were also incorporated into the design. The sequencing of tread elements was engineered to help reduce road noise, allowing the Street Hunter Sport SS to provide a more composed driving experience during routine use — whether fitted to a lowered street truck, a sport-tuned SUV, or a performance-focused car.According to Andy Grant, Marketing Manager at Fury Tires, the model reflects the company’s commitment to UHP development across diverse vehicle types. “Drivers today expect a performance tire that can respond quickly yet remain stable and predictable in different environments,” Grant said. “The Street Hunter SS was created for trucks, SUVs, and cars that require that balance, offering handling characteristics designed for performance-minded drivers without sacrificing day-to-day usability.”With styling aligned to modern performance builds and construction aimed at consistent road behavior, the Street Hunter Sport SS marks another step in Fury Tires’ continued expansion into street-oriented performance products. It is intended for drivers looking for a UHP tire that delivers controlled handling, wet-surface capability, and everyday refinement across multiple vehicle segments.

