Sage Home Care Launches in DFW, Bringing a New Era of Personalized, Family-Centered Home Care

Sage Home Care Faraz Niyaghi, Co-Founder, Sage Home Care Sogol Haddadi, Co-Founder, Sage Home Care

Boutique agency founded on cultural values of honoring elders redefines what it means to age at home with dignity

When you choose Sage, you're not just hiring an agency. You're inviting someone into your home, into your life, during some of the most vulnerable moments. That's not something we take lightly.” — Faraz Niyaghi, Co-Founder

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sage Home Care officially opens its doors, introducing a refreshingly personal approach to non-medical home care in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Founded by Faraz Niyaghi and Sogol Haddadi, Sage Home Care was born from a simple but powerful belief: caring for our elders isn't just a service, it's a sacred responsibility.After years in corporate America, Faraz found himself searching for something more meaningful. Drawing from cultural traditions where multi-generational homes were the norm and caring for elders was considered an honor, he and his wife Sogol envisioned something different for families navigating the complexities of aging. They saw families who wanted to keep their loved ones at home but needed real support. The kind that feels less like hiring help and more like welcoming family."We're not building another corporate agency," says Faraz Niyaghi, co-founder of Sage Home Care. "We're creating a place where caregivers are partners in honoring the lives of the people they serve. Where families can trust that their loved ones are receiving care that's thoughtful, dignified, and deeply personal."A Holistic Approach That Honors Both Client and FamilySage Home Care distinguishes itself through its commitment to holistic, relationship-based care that supports not just the client, but the entire family system. Rather than managing hundreds of clients through a corporate model, Sage operates as a boutique practice where every care plan is customized and every detail matters."Exceptional care lives in the details," explains Sogol Haddadi. "The way someone takes their tea. The time of day they're most alert. The small rituals that make a house feel like home. Our caregivers aren't rotated through shifts like clockwork. We match based on personality, interests, and genuine connection."This human-first philosophy extends to family caregivers who often carry invisible burdens. Sage Home Care recognizes that supporting a family means understanding their rhythms, respecting their routines, and providing the flexibility real life demands.Comprehensive Services Rooted in CompassionSage Home Care offers a full spectrum of non-medical home care services, including:• Companion Care and Personal Care• Meal Preparation and Light Housekeeping• Transportation and Fall Prevention• Family Caregiver Relief• Specialized Memory Care for Alzheimer's & Dementia• Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis Support• Post-Hospitalization Transition and Stroke Recovery• ALS Care & ManagementEach service is delivered through carefully matched caregivers who are trained not just in tasks, but in truly seeing and honoring the person they're serving.Redefining the Standard"Your loved one isn't a case number," Faraz emphasizes. "They're someone's parent, grandparent, partner, friend. When you choose Sage, you're not just hiring an agency. You're inviting someone into your home, into your life, during some of the most vulnerable moments. That's not something we take lightly."Sage Home Care will serve the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with office hours Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, and care support available 24/7.For more information about Sage Home Care or to schedule a consultation, visit wearesagehomecare.com or call 469-209-4580.About Sage Home CareSage Home Care is a boutique, non-medical home care agency serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Founded by Faraz Niyaghi and Sogol Haddadi, Sage is built on the principle that everyone deserves to age with grace, dignity, and love at home, where they belong. Through personalized care plans, carefully matched caregivers, and unwavering attention to detail, Sage Home Care supports both clients and their families with compassion, flexibility, and genuine human connection.Media Contact: Faraz Niyaghi, Co-Founder: email at care@wearesagehomecare.com or call at 469-209-4580.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.