Historic Milestone for Bulgarian Psychology: First Bulgarian Psychologist Elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts

Monika Balayan, FRSA — psychologist and creator of the Mneuro™ Method

Monika Balayan elected FRSA, marking the first time a Bulgarian psychologist joins the Royal Society of Arts Fellowship.

This recognition marks a new chapter for Bulgarian psychology, opening new opportunities for development and international collaboration” — Monika Balayan, FRSA

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monika Balayan, a distinguished psychologist from Sofia, has become the first Bulgarian psychologist elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA) in London.According to publicly available RSA catalogues and historical records, no Bulgarian psychologist has previously been listed among the Fellows in the organization’s 270-year history.A historic recognition for Bulgarian psychology on the international stage.Founded in 1754, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) is an international institution committed to fostering innovation, creativity, and social progress across the arts, sciences, and public life.Its Fellowship recognizes individuals whose work contributes to meaningful societal change. Notable Fellows have included Benjamin Franklin, Charles Dickens, Stephen Hawking, Nelson Mandela, and Sir Tim Berners-Lee.Balayan’s election reflects her contributions to contemporary psychology and her development of innovative methodologies addressing emerging human and societal challenges. She is the creator of the Mneuro™ Method and a laureate of several international awards for research and applied work. Monika Balayan, FRSA , Honorary Professor in Psychology, is also a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the International Association of Applied Psychology (IAAP).Her academic profile is listed on ORCID:“This recognition marks a new chapter for Bulgarian psychology and affirms our global readiness,” said Monika Balayan, FRSA.Founded in 1754, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA)...With her election, Balayan joins a global community of Fellows whose work embodies responsibility, foresight, and a commitment to progress. She will now add the post-nominal letters FRSA to her name, symbolising her contribution to advancing psychological practice and interdisciplinary innovation.---About the Royal Society of Arts (RSA):The RSA (Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce) is a London-based institution supporting practical solutions to social issues. Through research, innovation networks, and its Fellowship of more than 30,000 members worldwide, the RSA promotes ideas and actions that shape a better future.

