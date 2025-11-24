PREMIERING: SET FREE, A NEW DOCUMENTARY FEATURING BRANDON LAKE AND KIRK FRANKLIN BRINGING WORSHIP TO FLORIDA PRISON

Film captures the story that sparked the Grammy-winning album Kingdom Book One

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set Free, a new 40-minute documentary, will launch on YouTube on Tuesday, November 25, at 8:00 PM CT. The film tells the story of entrepreneurs Travis and Bridget Joyner, whose heart for generosity opened the door for Brandon Lake, Kirk Franklin, Tony Brown, and other Maverick City Music artists to bring a team of songwriters into a Florida correctional facility to create music with the men inside.Set Free features these award-winning artists as they join incarcerated men to write songs, record music, and worship together in the prison yard. The project culminated in the creation of the Grammy-winning album Kingdom Book One.It all started when entrepreneurs Travis and Bridget Joyner asked Tony Brown, co-founder of Maverick City Music, what was on his heart. He responded: “I want to bring Jesus to the darkest places. I want to bring a group of songwriters into a prison and write music.”It was an unprecedented and impossible request, but when God's people were set free to pursue their calling, miracles started happening. With prayer and support from trusted friends, the Joyners helped navigate the permissions and security barriers required to bring nationally-recognized worship artists into a Florida prison.The resulting moments of worship and creativity, shared by artists and incarcerated men, culminated in Kingdom Book One, an album that went on to win a Grammy for Best Gospel Album. At a time when many Christians desire to make a difference but feel overwhelmed at where to begin, the story of Set Free reveals how God moves when his people step in faith into the darkest places.Tony Brown, co-founder of Maverick City Music, said: “We’re going to treat [these men] the same way Jesus would have treated them: sitting around the table, listening to what they have to say, being a close enough to hear their breath, close enough to hear every word that would come out of their mouth.”Set Free invites viewers to witness how radical generosity, expressed through resources, relationships, and creativity, can catalyze impact far greater than we imagine.The film will premiere on YouTube and remain available at no cost. Viewers may access it by visiting setfreemovie.com About The SignatryThe Signatry is a Christian donor advised fund sponsor that seeks to inspire and facilitate revolutionary biblical generosity across generations. Through donor advised funds and other innovative tools and resources, The Signatry empowers families to live generously, modeling biblical values for the next generation and making a greater impact for the causes God has placed on their hearts. Visit thesignatry.com for more information.###

