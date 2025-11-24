Printago and Filametrics Announce Partnership to Deliver First Unified 3D Print Farm & Material Intelligence Platform

This brings together two critical halves of the 3D printing workflow - production automation and material intelligence - into a single, seamless experience.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printago, a fast-growing leader in cloud-based 3D print farm automation, and Filametrics, the leading filament intelligence and inventory-tracking platform, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership to create the industry’s first end-to-end ecosystem for managing high-volume additive manufacturing operations.The integration brings together two critical halves of the 3D printing workflow - production automation and material intelligence - into a single, seamless experience. For the first time, print farms of any size will have real-time filament telemetry directly powering automated job routing, advancing the industry toward true lights-out 3D printing.A First-of-Its-Kind Integration for Modern Print FarmsWhile existing print-management software can coordinate multiple printers, they often operate separately from material tracking, forcing operators to manage filament levels manually or through disconnected tools.The Printago × Filametrics exclusive partnership solves that fragmentation by connecting real-time material data to real-time production logic.Key capabilities include:Smart Job Routing Powered by Filament DataPrintago automatically assigns print jobs based on actual spool levels, material type, and consumption forecasting from Filametrics.End-to-End Workflow AutomationFrom job intake → routing → printer assignment → material availability → completion reporting, the entire lifecycle is now unified.Real-Time Filament TelemetryFilametrics delivers live spool data - including remaining weight, usage rate, and material compatibility - directly into Printago’s cloud system.Downtime Reduction & Predictive AlertsAutomated low-material alerts, job rescheduling, and pre-emptive stockout protection eliminate unexpected failures and idle machines.Unified Interface for Full Operational VisibilityOperators gain one interface for printers, jobs, materials, and reporting - no switching between apps or spreadsheets.Scalable for Any OperationWhether running 3 printers or 300, the integrated platform offers production-grade automation without production-grade overhead.A Shared Vision for the Future of Automated 3D Printing"We built Printago to handle the tedious operational work so people can actually run their business.” said Matt Pavelko, Co-Founder Printago, “Connecting with Filametrics means their material tracking is now automatic and will drive real automation - job routing, queue optimization, all the stuff that usually requires constant manual oversight."“Material data has been the missing link in print-farm automation,” said Aaron Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of Filametrics.“Through this partnership, filament intelligence becomes a real-time driver of production efficiency - unlocking higher throughput, lower waste, and unprecedented operational insight.”The partnership enables a new class of connected features that neither company could deliver alone, including predictive filament consumption, automated restocking recommendations, and AI-assisted job scheduling based on both machine and material availability.Positioning for a Changing IndustryAs the 3D printing landscape shifts toward larger fleet deployments, distributed manufacturing, and higher expectations for reliability, the Printago × Filametrics partnership arrives at a critical moment.Competitors in the space have made strides in automation and cloud print management, but none offer deep, exclusive, co-developed integration between print routing and material intelligence.This collaboration ensures print farms no longer need to juggle multiple apps or manually reconcile inventory with production - the system handles it automatically.Early Access & AvailabilityThe integrated platform will enter private beta with select partners in Q1 2026, followed by a full public release later in the year.Users of either platform will be able to opt-in to the unified experience, with additional enterprise features available for large-scale production teams.About PrintagoPrintago is a cloud-based 3D print farm management platform designed to simplify, automate, and scale production workflows. From smart job routing to multi-printer control, Printago helps makers, labs, and enterprises run more reliable, efficient print operations.About FilametricsFilametrics is the leading filament intelligence and inventory platform for 3D printing. By delivering real-time spool telemetry, consumption analytics, and smart inventory tools, Filametrics empowers print farms to eliminate waste, reduce downtime, and optimize material usage.

