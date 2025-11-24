iVisa Ranked Number 155 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company Reports 526 Percent Revenue Growth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVisa has been named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , ranking 155 among the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The company recorded 526 percent revenue growth during the evaluation period.David Perez, Chief Executive Officer of iVisa, credited the company’s growth to its continued focus on building scalable systems that simplify global mobility. Perez stated, “This recognition reflects the work our teams have put into making travel documentation more accessible and more reliable for travelers worldwide. Every improvement we make to the process strengthens our commitment to helping people move across borders with confidence.”Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private and Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner at Deloitte Tax LLP, said, “This year’s rankings highlight both consistent performance and strong upward momentum. More than half of the winners are returning companies, yet many of the top-ranking firms are new entrants. The results show both the staying power of established organizations and the rapid growth of emerging innovators across key sectors.”Companies recognized in the 2025 Technology Fast 500 reported revenue growth ranging from 122 percent to 29,738 percent over a three-year period, with an average growth rate of 1,079 percent.About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Rankings are based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 through 2024. Eligible companies must own proprietary technology or intellectual property that contributes to their revenue, have base-year operating revenues of at least 50,000 US dollars, current-year revenues of at least 5 million US dollars, and be in business for a minimum of four years. Headquarters must be located within the United States or Canada.About iVisaiVisa provides digital solutions that help travelers secure visas and travel documents with greater ease. The company offers more than 100 types of travel documentation to applicants from 245 nationalities. Founded in 2013, iVisa operates in 15 countries and supports customers in 14 languages, processing tens of thousands of applications each month.

