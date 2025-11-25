Florida Entrepreneur Revives Non Invasive Facial Alternative After New FDA Warning on Microneedling

The Face Wrap kit

I wanted something people could use safely at home that still gave them that refreshed, tightened look they often associate with more aggressive procedures” — Vicki Southard, developer of The Face Wrap

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the FDA spotlighting burns and scarring associated with some microneedling devices, a Florida entrepreneur is offering a gentler option that does not involve needles or heat. The agency’s recent safety communication reported complications ranging from skin damage to changes in facial contour, prompting many consumers to reconsider in-office procedures that rely on puncturing or heating the skin. As interest shifts toward safer, at home approaches, a renewed spotlight is turning to a non-invasive facial system created years before microneedling became a trend.The Face Wrap, developed by Florida entrepreneur Vicki Southard, is an at home mineral infused facial sculpting system made to firm and refresh the appearance of the face without needles or energy based devices. Southard created the system after seeking a way to maintain a lifted and youthful look without turning to surgery or treatments that puncture or heat the skin.“Women want options that fit their lifestyle and do not require discomfort or recovery time,” says Southard. “I wanted something people could use safely at home that still gave them that refreshed, tightened look they often associate with more aggressive procedures.”While microneedling remains popular, many consumers are unaware that it is not suitable for a large number of women in midlife and beyond. Those who take daily blood thinners for heart or circulation support face a higher risk of bleeding and prolonged healing after puncture based treatments. Women managing diabetes may also experience slower healing and increased risk of infection. Mature and sensitive skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo, or a history of keloid scarring can further increase the chance of irritation or pigmentation changes. These factors have contributed to the growing demand for safer, non-invasive options that do not involve needles or heat.The Face Wrap uses an elastic cotton wrap that is moistened with liquid minerals and secured around the face and under the chin for thirty to forty minutes. Southard explains that the process can temporarily reduce puffiness, create a more defined facial contour, and support the appearance of firmer skin. Many users report visible improvements after several applications.As conversations around facial procedures continue to shift, Southard notes that many consumers want improvement without the risks highlighted in the FDA advisory. “The increasing caution surrounding microneedling has sparked a renewed interest in non-invasive choices that do not rely on needles or equipment.”In an informal survey conducted by Southard among one hundred women and one hundred men, the majority said they preferred non-invasive facial methods as their first choice. She says this trend reflects the growing desire for gentle, practical solutions that support a more youthful look without a trip to a clinic.The Face Wrap contains enough minerals for multiple treatments and can be used in the evening while reading, relaxing, or completing daily tasks. Southard says the appeal lies in “its simplicity and the ability to refresh the complexion at home in a short window of time.”For more information, visit www.thefacewrap.com

