Horse Drawn Carriage Rides Coming to Wethersfield- Rides in Two Great Locations!

Complimentary Horse Drawn Carriage and Wagon Rides Coming to Wethersfield from 11/28 Through the New Year!

This adds to the new england charm felt throughout beautiful Wethersfield - this feels straight out of a holiday movie!” — Curt Balzano Leng

WETHERSFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WETHERSFIELD, CT – Beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving (November 28th-30th), the Town of Wethersfield will be partnering with Double M Ranch Horse Drawn Carriage Rides to deliver free rides in two spectacular locations in the Town of Wethersfield on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00-3:00. These rides will continue through the New Year’s, during the long weekends of Friday-Sunday throughout the month of December, on the following dates (December 5th-7th, December 12th-14th, December 19th-21th and December 26th-28th). A perfect addition to the holiday season, with so many local businesses to visit for shopping or a bit to eat when you are through with your ride! These rides are free of charge.On Friday and Saturday, the route being followed for this historic ride will run along Main Street to River Road and back. On Sunday, the route the Horse & Carriage will take is to circle the Broad Street Green. Some rides will be in a small, old fashioned carriage designed for smaller groups and others will be a slightly larger hay ride style wagon.In case of inclement weather (snow, ice), the event could be temporarily cancelled and rescheduled to dates in January. Keep an eye on the Town of Wethersfield official website, official Facebook page and official Instagram for announcements.You can visit the Town’s website at www.wethersfieldct.gov ; you may visit the Town’s Facebook Page by searching @Town of Wethersfield CT on FB or by using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/WethersfieldCTgov and you may visit the Town’s Instagram @townofwethersfieldct or by using the following link https://www.instagram.com/townofwethersfieldct/ Be sure to keep a close look out on Thanksgiving week for videos of the horse drawn carriages at the farm in action, which will also be shared on Wethersfield official social media sites and more.The Town would like to express appreciation to the Wethersfield State Delegation for securing funding for this program.

