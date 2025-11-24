Holiday Travel 2025: KAYAK Data Shows 10% Search Increase & Airfares Declining as Travelers Lean On AI for Planning

There are deals to be found if you are able to be flexible with dates and destinations.” — Kate Williams, KAYAK travel trends expert & CCO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to data from KAYAK , the world’s leading travel search engine, holiday travel interest is up 10% year-over-year. Despite higher interest, prices across major travel categories are stable or down, giving travelers more opportunities to find affordable trips this holiday season. Holiday Travel Forecast : Interest Up, Prices DownKAYAK flight search data indicates that interest in holiday trips are up 10% compared to 2024, showing that travelers are eager to take seasonal getaways. Prices are trending favorably across most categories:International flight prices are down 7% YoYDomestic flight prices dipped 1%Rental car prices dropped 6% (U.S.)Hotel rates held steady (+2% domestic / +5% international)“Interest is strong, but prices are holding steady or lower compared to last year,” said Kate Williams, KAYAK travel trends expert and CCO. “There are deals to be found if you are able to be flexible with dates and destinations.”Trending Holiday Destinations: Eastern Europe Takes the SpotlightEastern Europe has emerged as a top holiday travel trend in 2025, with several destinations seeing major increases in flight searches compared to last year:Warsaw, Poland – up 73% YoY, known for festive markets and great valuePrague, Czech Republic – up 65% YoY, offering classic holiday charmTallinn, Estonia and Budapest, Hungary also saw notable increasesNew flight routes and the inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen Area are making the region more accessible and appealing to U.S. travelers seeking affordable, culturally rich winter escapes.Where the Holiday Deals Are: Top Destinations to Find DealsFor travelers hunting value, KAYAK found these destinations having the biggest drops in airfare compared to last year:Domestic travel deals:Myrtle Beach, SC: airfare down 18% YoY (average $342)Bozeman, MT: down 10% (average $509)Reno, NV: down 15% (average $414)International travel deals:Tokyo, Japan: down 29% (average $1,071)Venice, Italy: down 18% (average $823)Helsinki, Finland: down 19% (average $727)For travelers who treat holiday deals like a sport: in 2024, Cyber Monday delivered the lowest domestic fares of the season (average $316), while Travel Tuesday offered the lowest international fares (average $793), trends travelers may see again in 2025.What to Expect at the Busiest Airports This SeasonTo help travelers better prepare for the holiday rush, KAYAK analyzed seasonal flight search trends to identify where congestion is expected to peak and how travelers can navigate it more smoothly.Thanksgiving: Major hubs including LAX, SFO, BOS, DEN, ORD, JFK, EWR, WAS, DFW, and ATL are projected to see the highest traffic volumes based on search demand.Christmas: Airports such as LAX, SFO, BOS, JFK, ORD, WAS, EWR, MIA, SEA, and DFW are expected to be the busiest for holiday departures and arrivals.Steering clear of peak travel times and giving yourself extra time at these high-traffic airports can help minimize stress and keep trips running smoothly.Travel Smarter with KAYAK’s New AI Mode KAYAK’s new AI Mode, an AI travel planning tool, helps travelers simplify the trip planning process by using conversational searches. Users can type natural prompts like: “Find me a Christmas week getaway for under $500, somewhere warm, leaving from LAX” and instantly get real-time flight, hotel and car rental options.“Having a trip to look forward to at the end of the year is the gift we all need,” said Kate Williams, KAYAK travel trends expert and CCO. “If you haven’t booked yet, let our AI tools do the hard work for you to surface the best destinations for your budget.”Explore KAYAK’s full 2025 Holiday Travel Forecast at https://www.kayak.com/news/holiday/ # # #About KAYAKKAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution, KAYAK for Business.*Methodology: KAYAK analyzed search queries from a U.S. origin across flights, hotels, and rental cars for travel during the 2025 Thanksgiving and December holiday periods. All data reflects YoY comparisons from the same search windows in 2024.

