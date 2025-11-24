Stanton Elks Make History in First NAIA Season, Claim 2025 Cal Pac Regular Season Title

The Stanton Elks show what teamwork, heart, and hustle can achieve!

Stanton Elks clinch the 2025 Cal Pac Regular Season title, earning national recognition in their first NAIA year with major team and individual honors.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a season that began with question marks and ended in triumph, the Stanton Elks have officially been crowned the 2025 Cal Pac Regular Season Champions — an extraordinary feat in their very first year competing in the NAIA.

What started as a newcomer’s challenge quickly became one of the most compelling success stories in collegiate athletics. With grit, discipline, and a united locker room, the Elks transformed uncertainty into dominance.

During the Cal Pac Championship Tournament, Stanton finally received the hardware they had been waiting for: the Regular Season Championship trophy. The celebration didn’t end there. Head Coach Vitor Gameiro was named Cal Pac Coach of the Year, an honor recognizing his leadership in shaping a young program into a genuine contender.

Adding to the accolades, standout freshman Lorenzo Jacon swept both Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, a rare dual achievement that underscores his exceptional talent and influence throughout the season.

The Elks’ performance was nothing short of remarkable. Finishing with an 11-1-3 overall record and a 7-1 record in conference play, Stanton proved that their rise was no coincidence. Facing established conference powerhouses, the Elks defied expectations and demonstrated a level of resilience typically seen in veteran programs.

With one of the youngest rosters in the conference, the future looks even brighter. Stanton’s coaching staff has cultivated a team rich with talent and limitless potential — a group that has only just begun to showcase its capabilities.

National attention has already followed. Earning an NAIA RV (Receiving Votes) designation, the Elks have signaled to programs across the country that Stanton soccer is a force to be reckoned with.

As the dust settles on an unforgettable regular season, one thing is clear: the era of Stanton soccer has officially begun. The nation is watching — and the Elks are just getting started.

About Stanton University

Stanton University is an innovative institution in Anaheim and Los Angeles, CA, dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality education focused on career readiness and lifelong learning. The university is fully accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), a regional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. As a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Stanton offers a vibrant student life and competitive athletic programs, including men's and women's soccer, volleyball, basketball, and tennis. With a commitment to a debt-free education model and an annual tuition of approximately $10,000, Stanton University empowers a diverse body of domestic and international students to achieve their goals without the burden of student loans.

