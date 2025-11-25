GOTYOU Expands 11:23 Daily Drop to Six New U.S. Markets in Q1 2026

Pilot shows consistent user engagement and measurable in-store revenue impact, giving local merchants access to data-driven behavioral insights.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOTYOU reported that its 11:23 Daily Drop program will extend beyond its Utah pilot into six additional U.S. markets in Q1 2026. The 11:23 platform provides a single, contextually relevant, hyperlocal offer each day, resulting in measurable in-store visits and attributed revenue for local businesses.

The platform captures user interactions including check-ins, claims, visits, and feedback, and analyzes these patterns to give businesses a view into real-world consumer behavior. Rather than broad demographic targeting, the system connects merchants with nearby users based on verified engagement and local activity patterns.

The 11:23 Daily Drop will be enabled in:

Knoxville, TN

Baton Rouge, LA

Provo, UT

Tempe, AZ

Lexington, KY

Irvine, CA

GOTYOU is already active in each of these locations, with approximately 40–60 participating merchants per city. During the Utah pilot, the company observed sustained user engagement over time, with Day-28 retention at 38.8 percent. Across the same period, 11:23 Daily Drops generated 1,429 verified customer visits and more than $21,400 in revenue for participating businesses. The pilot began with 51 users and has since grown to 408 through organic user referrals.

Many local businesses already maintain customer bases, but historically have lacked accessible tools to understand patterns such as visit frequency, cross-merchant movement, and time-based demand cycles. GOTYOU aims to provide these insights to smaller merchants, enabling data-informed decision-making. The company sees this as part of an emerging shift in how local commerce is managed, similar in structural impact to the adoption of delivery platforms by restaurants.

“This phase is about giving local merchants access to analytical capabilities that were previously limited to large companies with dedicated data teams,” said Jay Bean, Founder & CEO of GOTYOU. “AI now allows small businesses to see customer patterns and shifts in demand that would have been invisible to them in the past.”

Merchants onboard through a web interface, activate offers with minimal configuration, and monitor engagement through verified check-ins and redemptions tied to in-store activity.

