BuildingPoint Midwest Announces BuildOne Partners and Acquisition of Source One Solutions

A Bold New Chapter in Delivering Industry-Leading AECO Trimble Software Solutions in North America.

“BuildOne Partners allows us to bring together exceptional talent, expand our service capabilities, and provide a single-source destination for contractors looking to modernize operations.” — Nick DiBitetto, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuildingPoint Midwest today announced the launch of BuildOne Partners , a new company dedicated to delivering the most comprehensive suite of Trimble software solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner (AECO) industries. As part of this strategic expansion, BuildingPoint Midwest has acquired Source One Solutions , a respected and long-standing provider of Viewpoint Vista software and services.The formation of BuildOne Partners marks a major step forward in BuildingPoint Midwest’s mission to guide contractors and project stakeholders through technology transformation and workflow optimization. By integrating Source One Solutions’ deep ERP expertise with BuildingPoint’s proven leadership in field technology and software, BuildOne Partners will become one of the industry’s most capable full-stack Trimble software partners.“BuildOne Partners represents the future of our organization and the AECO technology ecosystem,” said Ryan Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer of BuildingPoint Midwest. “By unifying the strengths of BuildingPoint and Source One Solutions, we are creating a powerful new partner for contractors seeking end-to-end Trimble workflows—from preconstruction to closeout. This expansion allows us to deliver broader expertise, deeper support, and a more seamless customer experience.”Source One Solutions, founded and led by Paul Krieger, has grown into one of the most trusted Viewpoint Vista partners in North America, known for its customer-first approach and unmatched ERP knowledge. Krieger will join BuildOne Partners in a leadership capacity to ensure continuity for clients and to help shape the company’s long-term vision.“For more than two decades, Source One has focused on helping contractors get the most out of their financial and operational systems,” said Krieger. “Joining forces with BuildingPoint Midwest and becoming part of BuildOne Partners gives our customers access to an expanded portfolio of Trimble solutions, an incredible support ecosystem, and a shared commitment to technology-driven success. This is an exciting next step for our team and the clients we serve.”With the creation of BuildOne Partners, BuildingPoint Midwest will strengthen its presence across the construction technology landscape—serving customers with a unified team specializing in Trimble’s leading software platforms, including Viewpoint Vista, Spectrum, ProjectSight, WinEst, Accubid and more.“This is a transformational milestone for our organization and the customers we support,” said Nick DiBitetto, CEO of BuildingPoint Midwest. “BuildOne Partners allows us to bring together exceptional talent, expand our service capabilities, and provide a single-source destination for contractors looking to modernize operations. The combination of our teams will accelerate innovation and help our customers build smarter, faster, and more profitably.”The integration of Source One Solutions into BuildOne Partners will take place throughout the coming months, with a focus on maintaining uninterrupted service and support for all existing customers.About BuildOne PartnersBuildOne Partners is a leading provider of Trimble software solutions for the AECO industry in North America. With expertise spanning ERP, project management, estimating, design coordination, and field technology, BuildOne Partners delivers complete digital workflows that help contractors improve efficiency, reduce risk, and achieve measurable business outcomes.About BuildingPoint MidwestBuildingPoint Midwest is a premier provider of construction technology solutions, serving contractors throughout the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions. As part of the global Trimble Authorized Dealer network, BuildingPoint specializes in field solutions, software, professional services, and technology-driven workflow transformation.About Source One SolutionsSource One Solutions is a trusted provider of Viewpoint Vista consulting, implementation, and support services. With decades of industry experience, Source One has empowered contractors across North America to optimize their financial operations and maximize the value of their ERP systems.

