Habitual Domestic Violence Offender Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Assaulting His Intimate Partner on the Spokane Reservation

Spokane, Washington – United States Attorney Pete Serrano announced that on November 6, 2025, United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Idris Haith, age 47, of Wellpinit, Washington, to 30 months in prison for Domestic Assault by a Habitual Offender in Indian Country. Judge Rice also ordered that, following imprisonment, Haith must serve three years of supervised release.



According to court documents, on September 26, 2024, Haith’s intimate partner, a Native American woman with whom Haith shares several children in common, called 911 emergency response and reported that Haith struck her, choked her, and threatened to kill her at a residence on the Spokane Indian Reservation. The victim said she confronted Haith about cheating on her and they both became mad and aggressive. The victim said Haith hit her face then began to strangle her. Law enforcement officers on scene observed the victim had scratches on the left side of her neck and blood on the left side of her lips.



Haith’s conduct is part of a pattern of assaulting the same victim. Haith has been convicted twice before for assaulting the same victim. The prior convictions occurred in the Spokane Municipal Court in 2012 and 2014. A person is considered a “habitual offender” within the meaning of 18 U.S.C. § 117 if, like Haith, he or she has two prior, separate, and final convictions in other court proceedings for assaults against an intimate partner.



“The Spokane Tribal Police Department commends the outstanding work of our team and the strong collaboration we share with neighboring jurisdictions. The Spokane Tribe remains firmly committed to thoroughly investigating and effectively assisting in the prosecution of crimes committed by non-Natives in Indian Country. We take all allegations of domestic violence and other serious assaults against Native American women with the utmost seriousness.” Stated Clint G. Kieffer, Chief of Police for the Spokane Tribal Police Department. “The Spokane Tribal Police Department will continue to pursue every case to the fullest extent of the law to safeguard the safety and well-being of our community.”



“This significant sentence reflects the serious nature of the offender’s ongoing pattern of abuse. Domestic violence is rarely a single event – more often is arises as repeated violations of trust, safety, and basic human dignity, as happened here. When individuals continue to harm their partners or family members despite prior intervention, stronger judicial action becomes necessary. Domestic violence and intimate partner abuse will continue to be a priority for this Office and I am grateful for our tribal partners, the FBI, and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless pursuit of justice for victims of these offenses.”



“Mr. Haith not only has a history of domestic violence, but those assaults have repeatedly been directed at the same victim,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “Even worse, that person is his partner and mother of his children. The FBI and our partners are committed to combatting violent crime in Washington state, including on tribal lands, to keep our families and communities safe.”



The case was investigated by the Spokane Tribal Police Department, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Michael L. Vander Giessen and Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Ellis.



2:24-cr-00179-TOR