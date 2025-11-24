Mission Man Sentenced to more than Two Years in Federal Prison for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

PIERRE - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Eric C. Schulte has sentenced a man from Mission, South Dakota, convicted of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The sentencing took place on November 12, 2025.

Tyler Waukechon, age 32, was sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison, followed by three of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Waukechon was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2025. He pleaded guilty on August 7, 2025.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred in October 2024, in the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation, when Waukechon confronted another adult male with a shovel at a residence in Mission. Waukechon struck the man in the face with the shovel, inflicting a deep laceration that required hospitalization. Waukechon was arrested later that day at a nearby residence.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Waukechon was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.