Bahamian National Indicted For Illegal Voting, Passport Fraud, And False Claim Of United States Citizenship To Obtain State Benefits

Tampa, Florida –United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the unsealing of an indictment charging Rochelle Deborah Johnson (65, The Bahamas) with illegal voting, passport fraud, and false claim of United States citizenship to obtain state benefits. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, Johnson was born in The Bahamas and is not a citizen of the United States. In 2016, Johnson used a passport that she secured by falsely claiming to be a United States citizen to take an international flight. Then in 2018, she attempted to renew her passport by, once again, falsely claiming to be a United States citizen. Johnson also unlawfully voted in the 2020 Presidential election and falsely claimed to be a United States citizen to renew and replace her Florida driver’s license.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the United States Department of State – Diplomatic Security Service. It is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Joseph Wheeler, III.

