Brooklyn Man Sentenced to 121 Months in Prison for Conspiracy to Commit Child Sex Trafficking

NEWARK, N.J. – A Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to 121 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking, Acting United States Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba announced.

Soauib Butcher, 31, of Brooklyn, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz in Newark federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. Judge Farbiarz imposed the sentence on November 7, 2025, in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In August 2019, Butcher met the victim at a train station and brought her to Elizabeth, New Jersey, where, from August 2019 to January 2020, the victim stayed with Butcher and a co-conspirator in a series of motel rooms. The co-conspirator posted advertisements depicting the victim on escort websites and, together with Butcher, arranged for customers to come to the motels to have sex with the victim in exchange for money.

In addition to the prison terms, Judge Farbiarz sentenced Butcher to five years of supervised release.

“Soauib Butcher supported himself, for several months, on the daily sexual exploitation of a minor. This sentence sends a message that this Office is committed to protecting children from sexual predators.” - Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba

“Sexual exploitation is demeaning, damaging and puts already vulnerable minors in extremely unsafe circumstances,” Stefanie Roddy, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Newark, said. “Butcher profited off of the arrangement he had with this victim. The FBI and its partners work tirelessly so that these minors get the protection they deserve from predators."

Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Habba credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy, with the investigation.

This investigation was conducted as part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey’s Human Trafficking Task Force, which was formed in 2025. The Task Force brings together federal and state agencies to collaborate and dedicate resources to combat human trafficking and prosecute human trafficking offenders who endanger the safety of the community. The Human Trafficking Task Force is composed of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, and the Internal Revenue Service.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron L. Webman, Deputy Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit, and Katherine M. Romano, Chief of the General Crimes Unit.

###

Defense counsel: Patrick Joyce, Esq., Maplewood, NJ