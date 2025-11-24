Celebrities Step Out to Celebrate The Brittprint x JPPR Partnership in Los Angeles

Attendees included Vivian Jenna Wilson, Kerri Colby, Naomi Grossman, Christopher Pawl, Savannah Britt, John Panichella, and Tanayri Novoa. Photo by Michael Pena.

The Brittprint x JPPR launched their new partnership with a star-studded event at The Recording Club, marking a bold new era in culture-driven talent.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the weekend, leaders across fashion, music, and entertainment converged at private creative members’ club The Recording Club for the official The Brittprint x JPPR Launch Party, celebrating the newly announced strategic partnership between Savannah Britt’s The Brittprint and John Panichella’s JPPR.

The evening marked the formal debut of a joint vision that transcends traditional publicity, offering full-service representation across PR, talent management, marketing, and creative direction—signaling a bold new model for how culture-driving talent is built and scaled.

Throughout the night, the room pulsed with energy as industry insiders, creatives, and close collaborators toasted the merger. Celebrity guests included Vivian Jenna Wilson, Kerri Colby, Naomi Grossman, Vingo, Cheeky Chizzy, Sara Jeihooni, Christopher Pawl, Yalee, and more—reflecting the agencies’ global, cross-genre reach.

A standout moment of the night was the exclusive VINDTIA activation, an immersive installation celebrating luxury sustainability. The luxury rental house showcased pieces from its highly curated collection of rare and archival vintage European fashion, reinforcing VINDTIA’s mission of giving everyone access to luxury without overconsumption or excessive cost. Their presence added a tactile, editorial layer to the evening—blending culture, conscious fashion, and high design.

The sonic backdrop mirrored the partnership’s culture-first ethos, with an eclectic DJ lineup including 2Seater, Kerri Colby, and Amber Lang, each curating sets that brought fashion-week chic into an intimate, late-night afterparty atmosphere.

The Recording Club, which hosted the celebration, served as both backdrop and co-star for the evening. Designed as an exclusive creative community, the club combines world-class recording studios with wellness offerings, intimate event spaces, social lounges, and refined co-working environments—all intentionally built to spark collaboration and unlock new ideas.

The Brittprint x JPPR alliance extends far beyond the launch party. The agencies are already planning international activations at Milan Fashion Week and Art Basel Miami Beach, further cementing their shared mission to shape culture at the intersections of fashion, music, and entertainment worldwide.

