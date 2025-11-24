Ms. Florida Corporate America Presents the 2025 Purple Carpet Awards on December 6 in Miami, Florida
Hosted annually by Ms. Florida Corporate America (MCA Florida), the Purple Carpet Awards shine a spotlight on women and community advocates who exemplify professionalism, purpose, and empowerment. This year’s showcase honors outstanding contributors including ambassadors, sponsors, volunteers, legacy queens, and the crowned 2025 Queens Court.
This year’s event is proudly supported by an exceptional lineup of brands that champion empowerment, visibility, and community impact, including:
-Exclusively Kristen
-Loop Digital Frame
-Mercy Outpatient Rehab Clinic
-Simply Success Group
-Tangie
-Tap-In Magazine
Their partnership with Ms. Corporate America Florida elevates this signature celebration and strengthens MCA Florida’s mission to spotlight women making a meaningful difference across the state.
During the Art Basel weekend, this event will be a night of elegance, recognition & impact. The 2025 Purple Carpet Awards will feature:
-Ten Crystal Award Presentations across MCA Florida’s distinguished categories
-Honors for outstanding ambassadors, partners, and community supporters
-Recognition of the 2025 Queens Court
-Special tributes to legacy queens and state titleholders
-Music, media interviews, and purple carpet photo moments
This signature event embodies MCA Florida’s commitment to uplifting women who lead with purpose, represent their communities with excellence, and serve as role models in business, leadership, and service. Limited tickets are still available for the general public and media to attend.
A Celebration of Women Empowering Women
“This year’s Purple Carpet Awards are more than a ceremony, It’s a celebration of women who show up boldly in their careers, communities, and personal lives,” said Philomena Moncoeur, State President of Ms. Florida Corporate America and CEO of Simply Success Group. “Our honorees are women of integrity and influence, and it is our privilege to recognize their commitment to leadership and service.”
Event Details
Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM EST (Purple Carpet 6:30pm EST)
Location: Hilton Hotel Ocean Point | North Miami Beach
Attire: Formal / Purple Carpet Chic
About Ms. Florida Corporate America
Ms. Florida Corporate America is part of the national Ms. Corporate America Organization, dedicated to recognizing and empowering women in leadership, corporate careers, and entrepreneurship. Through pageants, community service, leadership development, and statewide events, MCA Florida provides platforms for women to elevate their voices, expand their impact, and represent Florida with pride.
Media Attendance & Interviews
Credentialed media, photographers, and journalists are invited to attend. For interviews, media access, or press passes, please email for access and credentials.
Philomena Moncoeur
Florida Ms. Corporate America
+1 321-492-0009
Florida@MsCorporateAmerica.com
Legal Disclaimer:
