Goldgenie Expands Its 24K Gold iPhone 17 Collection with Lifetime Precious-Metal Warranty

Luxury 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max - Customised by Goldgenie The 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro range by Goldgenie — Lifetime Warranty Platinum iPhone 17 Pro Max Elite Luxury range - Lifetime Warranty - Customised by Goldgenie Goldgenie London–Dubai, the global leader in 24K gold iPhones and luxury customised technology.

Luxury tech emerges as modern jewellery as Goldgenie elevates its 24K Gold iPhone 17 Collection with lifetime precious-metal warranty.

The 24K Gold iPhone has become the new jewellery of modern luxury. Today, people choose to express their identity through the luxury iPhones they carry every day.” — Goldgenie

NAD AL SHEBA, دبي - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldgenie, the British luxury house known for its 24K gold craftsmanship since 1995, announces an elevated perspective on the modern luxury phone market through its 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Collection. As global interest in 24K Gold iPhones continues to surge, Goldgenie is shaping a category where luxury smartphones are now viewed as contemporary jewellery.Across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, searches for luxury iPhones and 24K gold iPhone editions are increasing steadily. Consumers aged 25 to 45 now choose luxury technology as their personal status piece. Gold-finished iPhones are being gifted and collected in the same manner traditionally reserved for fine watches, gold bracelets and bespoke jewellery.A Goldgenie spokesperson commented: “People still choose gold, but they choose to wear it differently now. The smartphone has become the most visible expression of personal style. It is the modern jewellery of our era, and our 24K Gold iPhone 17 designs reflect this global shift.”Goldgenie now introduces a fine-jewellery standard to the luxury iPhone market with a lifetime warranty covering all 24K Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum and VS1 Diamond finishes. This provides long-term assurance for clients seeking a permanent precious-metal finish on their 24K Gold iPhones and luxury smartphone investments.The 24K Gold iPhone 17 Collection includes 24K Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum and a limited VS1 Diamond edition. Each luxury iPhone is hand-prepared, mirror-polished, precisely layered in pure precious metals and finished in Goldgenie’s Dubai and London ateliers. Each device is presented in a luxury display case with certification, reflecting Goldgenie’s position as a leader in the global 24K gold smartphone category.Goldgenie added: “For nearly three decades, we have believed that the objects people carry every day deserve the same artistry as the jewellery they treasure. The 24K Gold iPhone 17 Collection represents our commitment to craftsmanship, permanence and the enduring appeal of gold.”A showcase film of the luxury collection is available here:View the full 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Collection:Customise a luxury iPhone in 24K Gold:Explore Goldgenie’s luxury gold gifts:Press & Showroom Appointments (Dubai)GoldgenieMeydan Hotel — DubaiEmail: info@goldgenie.comWebsite: https://www.goldgenie.com About GoldgenieFounded in 1995, Goldgenie is a luxury house specialising in 24K gold customisation, fine finishes and bespoke luxury devices. With ateliers in Dubai and London, the company serves collectors, VIPs, gifting clients and distinguished buyers in more than 100 countries.Forward-Looking StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to market conditions or external factors. Goldgenie assumes no obligation to update these statements after publication.

24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Rose Gold, Platinum & Diamond Encrusted Goldgenie Dubai Edition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.