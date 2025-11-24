Alvarado Parkway Institute Continues Rich Legacy of Medicare & Commercial Insurance Outpatient Services in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alvarado Parkway Institute (API) continues its legacy of excellence in outpatient services care for Medicare and commercially insured beneficiaries seeking effective mental health and substance use treatment.API continues its long-running Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs in El Cajon and San Diego for those receiving Medicare and commercial insurance benefits, including individuals residing in congregate living such as in board and care facilities, independent living facilities, sober living facilities, and in group homes.API’s outpatient programs range from three to five days a week and include evidence-based care such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills to help individuals develop healthy coping skills, build supportive relationships, maintain independence, and recover from substance use disorders. Research shows that Medicare recipients engaging in outpatient behavioral health care see increased treatment access, improved well-being, and a better quality of life.“For over 40 years, Alvarado Parkway Institute has been honored to serve our local community and the Medicare and commercially insured populations in our El Cajon and San Diego locations,” said Craig Diamond, API Executive Director of Outpatient Services. “Our PHP and IOP programs have a rich legacy in San Diego and the East County and continue to thrive every year, ensuring elderly and adults living with mental illness and addictions live fuller, more independent lives.”API’s experienced clinical and nursing teams provide group and individual therapy, personalized care, and medication management. In addition, a nutritious lunch, skill-building workshops, and wellness resources are offered as well as transportation for those residing in certain zip codes—allowing clients wellness and recovery support close to home.If you or someone you know might benefit from API’s Outpatient Services, call (619) 832-0737 and press option 3.About Alvarado Parkway InstituteAlvarado Parkway Institute Behavioral Health System is a leading provider of mental health and substance use care in San Diego County. With over four decades of service, API’s continuum spans inpatient, partial hospitalization, and intensive and hospital-based outpatient programs in La Mesa, San Diego, and El Cajon, helping individuals achieve their highest quality of life through compassionate, evidence-based care.Media Contact:Craig DiamondExecutive Director of Outpatient ServicesAlvarado Parkway InstitutePhone: (619) 677-6071Email: craig.diamond@apibhs.comWebsite: https://apibhs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.