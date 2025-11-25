Ally Medical ER Named 2025 Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year, Celebrated for Its “Joyful, Collaborative” Culture

Ally Medical ER wins Austin American-Statesman Top Workplace 2025 Ally Medical Staff making a difference in our community The Ally Medical Team

Not only are we pillars of the community that we want to be involved in but we do want to be a competitive workforce as well… Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization.” — Juliet Hurtado

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ally Medical ER , a physician-owned network of freestanding emergency rooms serving communities across Texas, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025 Top Workplace by the Austin American-Statesman —the organization’s third consecutive year earning the No. 1 ranking in the Midsize Employer category.This award is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, capturing how strongly staff feel about culture, communication, teamwork, and alignment with Ally Medical’s mission.A Culture That Fuels High-Quality Emergency CareAt Ally Medical ER, leadership believes that a joyful and collaborative workplace is fundamental to excellent patient care—especially in an environment where people seek help on some of the most stressful days of their lives.“We believe deeply that patient-centered care begins with employee-centered culture,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical. “If our teams feel supported and energized, that compassion flows naturally to our patients. That’s the foundation our organization is built on.”This year’s Top Workplaces survey echoed that sentiment repeatedly. Employees described Ally Medical’s culture as “joyful” and highlighted the teamwork that sets the organization apart.One staff member wrote:“I’m so very proud of helping to build an organization that has such a joyful, collaborative culture that stands so distinct from essentially every other ER in the area.”Another employee emphasized the team’s cohesion:“We’re a team that works well together. If someone on the team is struggling with a task, someone is always willing to jump in and assist. It’s all for one and one for all.”A third employee shared the deeper “why” behind their work:“I get to make a difference in patients' lives for the better. Turning the worst point of their life into hopefully something positive when they walk out.”A Teamwide Commitment to Patient-Centered, Compassionate CareSenior Human Resources Generalist Juliet Hurtado credited Ally Medical ER’s commitment to patient-centered care as the root of its cultural strength."It's simple: we aim to ensure every interaction leaves a profound and positive impact," Hurtado explained. "This is achieved through teamwork that starts the moment a patient checks in. Our service representatives initiate the process, our nurses provide support, and our physicians complete a comprehensive head-to-toe assessment to effectively evaluate and establish a clear treatment plan."Hurtado noted that Ally Medical’s culture stands apart from her previous healthcare and corporate roles:"Regardless of the department, everyone here is committed to one collective goal," Hurtado stated. "That goal is being patient-centered, demonstrating compassion, and showing respect for every individual we serve."Hurtado added that employees take pride in being part of a growing, community-focused emergency medical system:“Not only are we pillars of the community that we want to be involved in but we do want to be a competitive workforce as well… Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization.”Rooted in Texas CommunitiesFounded in 2021, Ally Medical ER operates nine freestanding emergency rooms across Texas, including seven in the Greater Austin area, all owned by local board-certified physicians.Ally Medical ER claims top spot: Delivering Elite, Immediate Care- Always Open: 24/7 access to board-certified emergency physicians.- Low Wait Times: Experience little to no wait for immediate attention.- Comprehensive Diagnostics: Full suite of on-site services, including CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and lab work.- Seamless Transitions: Coordinated, efficient transfers to nearby hospitals when higher-level care is required.“What makes Ally truly unique,” CEO Emmanuel Colliot added, “is that joy and teamwork aren’t aspirational—they’re operational. Our physicians, nurses, and staff support each other every day, and that shared sense of purpose fuels exceptional care.”Source AttributionSelect employee and staff member quotes in this release were originally published by the Austin American-Statesman in its 2025 Top Workplaces feature article.Press ContactAshby SnowEmail: Media@AllyMedical.comPhone: (512) 451-0911About Ally Medical ERAlly Medical ER is a physician-owned and operated network of freestanding emergency rooms dedicated to providing a higher standard of emergency medical care. Serving the Greater Austin and Houston areas, Ally Medical ER offers 24/7 access to board-certified physicians, comprehensive diagnostic capabilities, and little to no wait time. The organization is committed to a patient-first approach rooted in compassion, transparency, and clinical excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.