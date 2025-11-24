Concrete Parlor Unveils 'Roaring Fire,' a Bold New Music Video Created Entirely with AI

Frame from the “Roaring Fire” video showing the lone subject walking across a vast black-sand desert, capturing the video’s dreamlike mood, isolation, and cinematic, AI-generated atmosphere. A frame from “Roaring Fire” showing the subject walking through a black-sand desert, stepping on scattered flowers that instantly ignite into flames—an AI-generated moment symbolizing transformation and the cost of each step forward. A frame from “Roaring Fire” showing the subject reading a book inside a partially flooded library, blending calm focus with surreal AI-generated imagery as water rises among the shelves.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concrete Parlor, the creative music project of multidisciplinary artist Chris Parker, announces the release of “Roaring Fire,” the second music video in his emerging visual catalog. The video marks a bold step forward in AI-driven filmmaking, featuring a full sequence of visuals created through a hybrid workflow combining ChatGPT-generated story images, OpenArt AI video clips, and final editing and composition in Adobe Premiere Pro.The song “Roaring Fire,” previously released, continues Parker’s exploration of identity, legacy, and the emotional intensity of modern life. The track is paired with visuals that shift between dream-like scenes, symbolic imagery, and cinematic movements — all created without traditional cameras, engineers, actors, or physical locations.“I’m not seeing many music videos where every single clip is AI-generated yet,” said Parker. “For ‘Roaring Fire,’ I wanted to lean all the way in and see what was possible when you combine narrative prompts to generate visuals and then shape them into a cohesive story through editing. It’s a whole new way to direct.”Parker records all of the music for Concrete Parlor in his home studio, while the lyrics are written by his brother, Bradley Parker Sparrow, an established jazz musician and composer based in Chicago.Using ChatGPT to translate lyrical ideas into conceptual frames, Parker developed a complete digital storyboard. From there, he used OpenArt to transform still imagery into motion, experimenting with surreal textures, emotional beats, and atmospheric transitions. The footage was then assembled and graded in Adobe Premiere Pro, allowing the final piece to land somewhere between short film, visual poem, and experimental music video.“Roaring Fire” follows Concrete Parlor’s debut video release and signals a growing artistic direction where AI becomes not a shortcut, but a legitimate creative medium. By merging technology and storytelling, Parker continues to carve out a unique space that bridges music, visual art, and emerging tech.The “Roaring Fire” music video is available now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ConcreteParlorVEVO ABOUT CONCRETE PARLORConcrete Parlor is the music and visual arts project of Chris Parker — a Seattle-based product leader, author, photographer, and creator. Parker blends technology, emotion, and narrative to produce music and visuals that explore memory, identity, and the modern digital landscape.Website: https://chrisjparker.com YouTube (VEVO): https://www.youtube.com/@ConcreteParlorVEVO

Roaring Fire by Concrete Parlor

