REDHAWK ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW OFFICES TO SUPPORT CONTINUED BUSINESS GROWTH AND EXPANSION

RedHawk Holdings Corp. ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company primarily engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices and products, announced today the December 2025 opening of its new corporate headquarters in Lafayette, Louisiana and the opening of a new satellite office in Houston, Texas. Both openings mark a significant milestone in the Company's planned expansion and commitment to serving its customers, partners and investors.

RedHawk’s new corporate office is in the newly renovated Ambassador Tower located at 3639 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway, Suite 600, Lafayette, Louisiana 70503. RedHawk’s new corporate facility features modern workspaces, expanded meeting and collaboration areas and state-of-the-art technology designed to support the Company’s anticipated future expansion. The approximately 2,500-square-foot new corporate office is under a five-year lease and is strategically located to accommodate future expansion.

In connection with the opening of its new corporate headquarters, RedHawk also announced its corporate phone number has changed to (33)REDHAWK(3) - [337.334.2953].

Additionally, to support its ever-increasing business relationship with Texas-based Prism Care, Inc. (“Prism”), RedHawk has now opened a satellite office located at 3050 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 510, Houston, Texas 77056. RedHawk’s telephone number in Houston, Texas is 281.978.5086. RedHawk’s new Texas office will serve as a central hub for RedHawk’s and Prism’s leadership, administrative teams and key business operations. RedHawk’s new offices are strategically located near central business districts in Lafayette and Houston for easier access for RedHawk management and visitors.

To centralize RedHawk’s nationwide distribution and warehousing operations, RedHawk’s inventory of medical devices and certain personal protection equipment, are being transferred to Wintzville, MO. to be handled by RedHawk’s previously announced relationship with Steve Investments, LLC, a Missouri-based national logistics and distributor of consumer products.

The Company also announced it launched RedHawk Financial Services, LLC in August 2025, a RedHawk wholly-owned subsidiary, to offer specialized financial, accounting, forensic accounting, litigation support, and acquisition due diligence advisory services for 3rd parties.



About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp. is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and leasing of medical devices, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales and leasing of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), a Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer, and a line of personal protection equipment including medical gloves and face masks. Through RedHawk Energy, the Company manufactures and leases the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com.



Christopher S. Swiecicki

Swiecicki & Muskett, LLC

(636) 778-0209

