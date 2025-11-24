Shawn manager of Manassas Virginia with RM Almonte RM Almonte with Kat a Virginia local RM Almonte explaining his processes of writing with some patrons

R.M. Almonte Reaches 20% Milestone in 50-State World Record Book Signing Tour

If completing a 50-state tour doesn’t scare you, you’re not thinking big enough.” — R.M. Almonte

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of November 21, 2025 at 9:00 PM, Dominican-American author and publisher R.M. “Ramon” Almonte has officially completed the first 20% of his nationwide 50-State World Record Book Signing Tour—successfully completing ten states in less than two weeks.The tour, a documented attempt to become the first author in history to complete in-person book signings for a single title in all 50 U.S. states within one year, has quickly gained momentum and public support as Almonte travels state to state meeting readers, educators, bookstore teams, and literary communities.The milestone stop took place at Barnes & Noble in Manassas, Virginia, where Almonte was welcomed by store manager Shawn and his staff. The signing table was positioned near the front of the store, allowing visitors to speak with Almonte, purchase early release copies of his novel Fogs of Time , and learn more about the journey behind the ambitious tour.Visitors from surrounding cities and regions arrived expressing curiosity, support, and excitement about the world-record attempt. Several attendees stated they had been following the tour online and were eager to meet the author in person before the book’s nationwide release.This stop concludes the first major leg of the Midwest-to-East-Coast route, marking a meaningful milestone for Almonte and his team.Beginning November 22, Almonte and his business manager, Samuel Hamodey, will take a brief break for Thanksgiving while continuing logistics and scheduling for the remaining 40 states. Signings will resume in December and continue into January as the tour moves south and then west across the United States.Almonte’s metaphysical science-fiction novel, Fogs of Time, is available now in e-book format, with the official paperback release set for January 17, 2026. Tour attendees, however, continue to receive exclusive early access copies months ahead of the public release—making these stops the only opportunity to obtain the book early.Almonte shared earlier in the tour:“If completing a 50-state tour doesn’t scare you, you’re not thinking big enough.”With ten states completed and forty remaining, Almonte continues toward his goal of making literary history—one bookstore, one conversation, and one reader at a time.

