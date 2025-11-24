TrailerFenders.com is the leading online source for 14-gauge steel trailer fenders, specializing in 72-inch tandem axle tear drop fenders.

AI showed me exactly what customers were searching for, what the market was missing, and how to communicate the value of real American steel. The manufacturing foundation already existed.” — Nic Cook

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrailerFenders.com today announced expanded availability of its 72-inch tandem axle steel trailer fenders to meet rising demand across the utility trailer, equipment hauling, and landscape sectors. The increased supply comes as the U.S. trailer market experiences year-over-year growth driven by commercial hauling, construction activity, and small business operations.The company’s roots stretch back six to seven years through the fabrication work of Davis, a Texas-based metalworker, and Sherwood, a long-time supplier in the local steel industry. Their workshop produced a consistent volume of American-made tear-drop fenders for regional buyers long before the equipment parts sector saw today’s surge in online demand.“The original goal was simply to build reliable, heavy-duty fenders for people who relied on their trailers every day,” said the founder. “What started as small-scale fabrication has grown into something much bigger as more businesses move online and the need for dependable parts increases.”TrailerFenders.com was later acquired and expanded when new ownership recognized a gap between traditional manufacturing and modern digital accessibility. AI tools were used to analyze search trends and buyer behavior, revealing a nationwide shortage of accessible, U.S.-made 72-inch trailer fenders and clear informational resources for trailer owners.“The data showed a significant rise in demand for tandem axle fenders, and there was an opportunity to bring long-standing local fabrication work to a national audience,” the founder said. “Our focus has been on making the products easier to find, easier to understand, and easier to access.”The company now offers expanded national availability of 72-inch steel fenders—commonly used on utility trailers, car haulers, equipment trailers, and landscape trailers—as part of a broader effort to make U.S.-manufactured components more accessible to both commercial and consumer buyers.This expansion aligns with a continued increase in trailer-related equipment purchases across the country. Industry reports show a steady rise in demand for heavy-duty steel components, driven by growth in the construction, agriculture, transportation, and contracting sectors.TrailerFenders.com’s announcement reflects a wider trend of traditional fabrication operations moving toward modern distribution methods. By combining established hands-on manufacturing with online accessibility, the company aims to support the evolving needs of trailer owners, shops, and small businesses nationwide.ABOUT TRAILERFENDERS.COMTrailerFenders.com distributes American-made steel trailer fenders and accessories, with a focus on 72-inch tandem axle models used across the utility, landscape, and equipment hauling sectors. The company integrates long-standing Texas fabrication experience with modern digital infrastructure to improve availability of high-demand trailer components.

