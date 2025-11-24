VB Industrial Supply Launches Asset Recovery for PLC Automation Surplus

Sell surplus PLCs and industrial equipment for top dollar. VB Industrial Supply offers 24-hour quotes, free shipping, and same-day payments nationwide.

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VB Industrial Supply Launches Streamlined Asset Recovery Program to Help Businesses Monetize Surplus Industrial Equipment and Electrical InventoryVENTURA, Calif. – VB Industrial Supply, a leading nationwide distributor and buyer of industrial automation and electrical components , is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive Asset Recovery Program. Designed to assist manufacturers, contractors, and facility managers in liquidating excess inventory, this initiative offers a seamless, eco-friendly solution for converting idle industrial assets into immediate working capital.As supply chains fluctuate and technology advances, industrial businesses frequently face the challenge of managing surplus inventory. Obsolete parts, overstock from completed projects, and legacy automation equipment often accumulate in warehouses, consuming valuable space and tying up capital. VB Industrial Supply’s "Sell Us" program addresses these challenges head-on by providing a fast, reliable, and hassle-free channel for selling new, used, and surplus industrial equipment.Turning Idle Assets into Cash FlowThe core mission of the VB Industrial Supply Asset Recovery Program is to simplify the liquidation process while maximizing return for the seller. Unlike traditional auction sites or scrap yards that may offer pennies on the dollar, VB Industrial Supply evaluates equipment based on its market resale value. The company specializes in purchasing a vast array of categories, including PLC systems, variable frequency drives (VFDs), circuit breakers, servo motors, hydraulic valves, and pneumatic components."We understand that warehouse space is a premium asset for modern businesses," said a spokesperson for VB Industrial Supply. "Our goal is to help our partners eliminate the burden of holding costs and depreciation. Whether a company is clearing out a single shelf of spare parts or liquidating an entire facility, we offer a straightforward path to recouping their investment quickly."A Hassle-Free, Step-by-Step ProcessVB Industrial Supply has engineered a transparent, seven-step process to ensure speed and security for sellers across the United States:Submission: Sellers simply download an asset recovery spreadsheet from the company website or contact the team directly with a list of inventory.Rapid Quote: The purchasing team reviews the submission and provides a competitive price offer within 24 hours.Acceptance: Once the seller reviews and accepts the quote, the transaction moves immediately to logistics.Logistics Handling: VB Industrial Supply covers all freight costs, providing prepaid shipping labels or arranging truck pick-ups for larger lots, removing the logistical headache from the seller.Verification: Upon arrival at the Ventura, CA facility, items are inspected the same day to verify condition and quantity.Instant Payment: Once verified, payment is released via ACH transfer on the very same day, ensuring sellers see funds in their accounts without delay.Committing to Sustainability Through Industrial RecyclingBeyond financial benefits, the program underscores a deep commitment to environmental sustainability. Industrial waste is a growing global concern, and tossing usable electronics and machinery into landfills contributes to hazardous environmental impacts. By extending the lifecycle of industrial components—recycling and refurbishing parts for resale—VB Industrial Supply promotes a circular economy. This approach not only prevents waste but also supports other businesses by providing affordable access to hard-to-find legacy parts needed to keep older production lines running.Extensive Buying CriteriaVB Industrial Supply is actively seeking inventory from top-tier brands such as Allen-Bradley, Siemens, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Fanuc, and Omron. The company is interested in a wide spectrum of industrial categories, including:Automation: PLCs, HMIs, and industrial computers.Electrical: Contactors, relays, fuses, transformers, and switchgear.Motion Control: Servo motors, stepper motors, and drives.Process Control: Sensors, transmitters, and control valves.MRO Supplies: Maintenance, repair, and operations equipment.About VB Industrial SupplyFounded in 2017, VB Industrial Supply is a trusted, family-owned business headquartered in Ventura, California. With an inventory exceeding 150,000 products and over 20,000 positive customer ratings, the company has established itself as a premier source for new, surplus, and obsolete industrial equipment. Their mission is to keep global operations running smoothly by providing quality parts, exceptional service, and fair pricing.For more information on the Asset Recovery Program or to request a quote for your surplus inventory, please visit https://vbindustrialsupply.com/pages/sell-us or contact the buying team directly.Media Contact: Asset Recovery Team VB Industrial Supply Phone: 805-620-0948 Email: info@vbindustrialsupply.com Website: https://vbindustrialsupply.com

