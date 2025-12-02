Heartland National FIA Offers Nasdaq-100® Strategies: 50% PR on NDX® and 150% PR on Volatility Control

Heartland National Logo Black

New Secure Retirement FIA provides agents with two distinct Nasdaq-100 strategies for maximizing client growth potential and portfolio flexibility

Designed for transparency and effectiveness, this product gives clients access to the Nasdaq-100’s high-growth potential and flexible features needed to confidently grow retirement savings” — Todd Wyss, EVP of Annuities, Heartland National Life Insurance Company

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland National Life Insurance Company (HNL) today detailed the strategic flexibility of its Secure Retirement Fixed Indexed Annuity FIA ), highlighting the two distinct approaches clients can take for growth tied to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The FIA is designed to empower agents by offering clients a competitive choice between a traditional, high-participation rate strategy and a volatility-managed option, allowing for precise tailoring to individual risk tolerance and growth objectives.The Secure Retirement FIA offers two methods for potential growth tied to the Nasdaq-100. One method, the 1-Year Point-to-Point crediting strategy, features a highly competitive 50% Participation Rate on the standard Nasdaq-100 Index.In contrast, the annuity also provides an option tied to the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Control 5%™ Index. This strategy utilizes the innovative High Water Mark (HWM) crediting feature and offers a substantial 150% Participation Rate on the 2-Year HWM crediting method. The availability of both the standard index and the volatility-controlled index allows agents to effectively tailor the FIA strategy to a client's specific risk tolerance and growth objectives.“We designed the Secure Retirement FIA from a deep understanding of agent and client needs, ensuring the product is transparent and effective,” said Todd Wyss, Executive Vice President of Annuities at Heartland National Life Insurance Company. “Offering both a strong participation rate on the Nasdaq-100 and a high participation rate on the Volatility Control Index provides the flexibility and competitive positioning needed to help clients confidently grow and protect their retirement savings.”The Secure Retirement FIA includes other features designed for comprehensive retirement protection, such as Level Option Pricing, a premium bonus added to the account value, and a unique Critical Illness Benefit. The product accepts a minimum premium of $5,000 for both qualified and non-qualified contracts.Nasdaq, Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq-100, NDX, and Nasdaq-100 Volatility Control 5%™ are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.