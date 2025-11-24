New Management at AZReliablyClean Launches Specialized Turnover Service for Arizona’s Booming Vacation Rental Market

Arizona Reliably Clean is Arizona's Trusted Residential Cleaning Service

Anthem-based cleaning company now provides 5-star turnover services for property managers and STR hosts from North Phoenix to Sedona.

We’re bringing professional consistency to Arizona’s rental market. Our goal is simple: give hosts the reliability they need to scale with confidence.” — Dustin Mahurin

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZReliablyClean, a residential and commercial cleaning company, today announced it is under new management and launching a specialized service division focused on the short-term rental ( STR ) and vacation rental market. Headquartered in Anthem, the company is uniquely positioned to service the entire I-17 tourism corridor, providing reliable, high-quality turnover services from North Phoenix and Cave Creek up through Prescott, Cottonwood, and Sedona.Under its new leadership, AZReliablyClean is strategically addressing a critical pain point for Arizona’s property managers and Airbnb/VRBO hosts: cleaning reliability. In the hyper-competitive vacation rental industry, a single negative review about cleanliness can significantly impact bookings and revenue. The company's new focus ensures a consistent, 5-star-ready clean for every guest check-in, managing the quick-turnover schedules that hosts depend on."As new management, we saw a critical gap in the market," said Dustin Mahurin, manager of AZReliablyClean. "Vacation rental hosts and property managers along the I-17 corridor need a cleaning partner they can trust implicitly. Our mission is to be that reliable partner, ensuring every guest walks into a 5-star-ready property, whether it's in Phoenix, Anthem, or Sedona."While the company is expanding its specialization in the STR market, it continues to welcome all residential cleaning clients, offering the same high standards of service for routine home cleaning, move-in/move-out services, and deep cleans.AZReliablyClean is actively seeking partnerships with property management companies and real estate professionals who manage properties within its service area. The company offers flexible scheduling and customized cleaning checklists to meet the unique needs of each property, from small condos to large luxury estates."Realtors and property managers are spread thin," added Dustin Mahurin. "The last thing they need is to hunt for a different cleaner for their Prescott listing than their Anthem rental. We are their single, reliable point of contact for all cleaning needs, from move-outs to 5-star STR turnovers."Immediate Opportunities for Qualified Contractors To support this expansion, AZReliablyClean is announcing an immediate recruitment drive for highly qualified 1099 independent contractors. The company offers competitive earning potential, with contractors averaging $25 per hour.AZReliablyClean is seeking individuals with extensive experience in residential cleaning or self-motivated professionals with a strong background in self-employment and the gig economy. All candidates must be willing to undergo an extensive background check to ensure the safety and security of client properties. While the company encourages contractors to maintain their own General Liability insurance, AZReliablyClean offers options to provide coverage for those who need it.For more information about AZReliablyClean, to apply as a contractor, or to inquire about property management partnerships, visit azreliablyclean.com or contact Dustin Mahurin at support@azreliablyclean.com or (602) 536 - 5901.About AZReliablyCleanAZReliablyClean is a premier, full-service cleaning company based in Anthem, Arizona. Under new management, the company specializes in 5-star short-term rental (STR) turnovers and provides reliable, high-quality cleaning for residential clients. Serving communities from North Phoenix up to Sedona, AZReliablyClean is dedicated to consistency, professionalism, and building trusted partnerships with homeowners, realtors, and property managers.

Arizona Reliably Clean Short Promo - The Great Reset

