Release Date: November 24, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Project to Enhance Pedestrian Safety in Jefferson County Upgraded Curb Ramps, Crosswalks and Signage to Enhance Accessibility at More Than 100 Locations Across the County - Project Implements 'Safe System' Approach Aimed at Reducing Highway Fatalities to Zero, Amplifying Governor Hochul's Vision for a Safer New York New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $1.2 million project that enhanced safety for pedestrians at more than 100 locations across Jefferson County – a major step toward achieving the Department’s goal of zero highway deaths. The project upgraded existing curb ramps and made other improvements – including new signage and restriped crosswalks where necessary – to improve accessibility at several, heavily trafficked intersections along state highways. The project is part of NYSDOT’s comprehensive “Safe System” approach toward enhancing safety for all users of the transportation system and reducing the likelihood of fatalities on state highways with a goad of zero deaths. “As part of our NYSDOT Planning Forward Initiative, the Department of Transportation is committed to the goal of zero highway deaths and that cannot be achieved without improving safety for those using all modes of transportation including walking along our roads,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project has upgraded more than 100 vital pedestrian crossings in Jefferson County, making it easier and safer for people to go about their daily routines.” The project upgraded existing curb ramps – including slope adjustments and the installation of raised surface features to alert pedestrians with visual impairments – to adhere to standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Additional improvements, including re-marked crosswalks and new signage, were also added where necessary. Construction began in the Village of Adams and concluded on schedule in the Village of Cape Vincent in October of 2025. Completed work includes: 9 ramps along U.S. Route 11 in the Village of Adams, Jefferson County. This project started at West Church Street, progressed south to the Adams Cemetery entrance.

10 ramps along State Route 12E in the Village of Brownville, Jefferson County. This project started at Bridge Street, progressed west to William Street. Upgrades at this location complement the recent opening of the new bridge carrying State Route 12E over the Black River in the Village of Brownville.

55 ramps along State Route 12E in the Village of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County. This project started at Kent Street, progressed north to Broadway Street, and then east along Broadway Street to Centre Street.

15 ramps along State Route 12E in the Village of Chaumont, Jefferson County. This project started at County Route 125, progressed westward to Evans Street. Upgrades at this location complement the reopening of the bridge carrying State Route 12E over the Chaumont River.

18 ramps along State Route 180 and State Route 411 in the hamlet of LaFargeville, Jefferson County. This project started at Ford Street, progressed north to Maple Street. Pedestrian bump-outs were incorporated at the Sunrise Avenue intersection to enhance accommodations at the LaFargeville Central School. The New York State Department of Transportation has adopted a Safe System Approach toward Zero Deaths that involves designing and managing road infrastructure to keep the risk of human error low and minimizing the likelihood of fatality or serious injury during crashes. Village of Adams Mayor Kreg Davis said, “As the mayor of the village of Adams our village is now a safer community due to the collective efforts of our NY State DOT and our very own DPW. The people of the village of Adams appreciate all the effort put forth by the investment of safety for everyone.” Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry Golden said, “Cape Vincent is a pedestrian friendly village with numerous people utilizing our sidewalks daily. These improvements make for safer and more accessible walkways for all to use. We greatly appreciate the assistance from the New York State Department of Transportation with such needed repairs.”