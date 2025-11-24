AIMS introduces next-generation AI model delivering up to 20 percent higher accuracy in music search

Already considered the industry standard for music search with clients like Universal Production Music, BMLG and Anthem, AIMS pushes that standard even higher.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIMS , the company behind the music industry’s leading search technology, today introduced its next-generation proprietary model. It is designed to tackle a core challenge in music search: helping people find great music even when they struggle to describe what they are looking for.AIMS has always focused on interpreting the emotional and creative language behind music briefs, and this model advances that mission with a deeper understanding of search intent. It helps users find the right track even when their descriptions are loose or incomplete, making search feel more natural for experienced sync teams and non-experts alike."The new AIMS Search delivers incredibly fast, highly relevant music results using next level AI prompt search. It understands cultural and complex references by interpreting context from a wide dataset, and translates that into precise track recommendations from our catalogs. The result is a tool that feels less like a search engine and more like a true virtual creative music supervisor: accurate, intuitive, and available 24/7." — Scott Reinwand, Head of Production, Warner Chappell Production MusicIn internal tests, the model delivered up to 20 percent more high-quality results across a wide range of queries. For rights holders, this means unlocking more of the value already sitting in their catalog and ultimately creating more potential revenue for the artists and songwriters they represent.“AIMS is already considered the industry standard for music search technology, so improving its performance by twenty percent is a remarkable achievement by our team. Clients notice it right away in the quality and range of results, because the new model now understands search intent with more nuance and reveals even more relevant tracks from the catalog.” — Martin Nedved, CEO and Co-founder, AIMSAbout AIMSAIMS delivers the most advanced AI search for music catalogs, designed to understand sound, visuals, lyrics and the deeper meaning behind them. The technology helps music professionals find the right track faster and more intuitively. AIMS is driven by a simple goal: to set the standard for intelligent and fair music search where every track has an equal chance to be discovered.

