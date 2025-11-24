Carnex Strengthens Its Position as Canada’s Leading Used Tesla & EV Specialist

Carnex expands its lead in Canada’s Used Tesla & EV sector with deeper expertise and a stronger, more tech-driven customer experience.

Our strength comes from deep Tesla engineering expertise and a tech-driven approach that gives customers unmatched transparency and confidence.” — Bruce Wu, CEO of Carnex

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnex today announced a reinforced market position as Canada’s leading destination for Used Tesla and electric vehicles, backed by one of the country’s most specialized EV teams and one of the largest curated used Tesla inventories across Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, and Ontario.Founded in 2022, Carnex has grown from a local retailer into a high-performance EV specialist, surpassing $60 million in revenue in 2025. The company’s in-house EV experts, proprietary diagnostic standards, and deep understanding of Tesla systems—from battery health analytics to Autopilot hardware—have helped establish Carnex as a trusted resource for shoppers looking for Used Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and other premium electric vehicles.“Our advantage comes from technical depth.” said Bruce Wu, CEO of Carnex. “We built a team of EV specialists who understand every layer of Tesla engineering, from batteries to driver-assist systems. That expertise lets us offer a level of transparency and quality that used-car buyers aren’t used to.”“Our core advantage is also our focused low-SKU strategy centred on the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. By concentrating our volume on these two models, we’re able to buy in bulk, streamline reconditioning, reduce inspection costs, and pass those savings directly to customers through better pricing and more selection.”Carnex’s updated positioning aligns with its long-term strategy to expand inventory depth, especially for in-demand models such as Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, while improving the digital purchase experience for customers across Canada. Through advanced EV diagnostics, transparent reconditioning standards, and seamless online-to-offline shopping, Carnex aims to create a new integral expertise for the customers in the Used Tesla and Used EV retail journey.Looking ahead, Carnex plans to expand its service footprint in key cities, scale its EV financing and trade-in ecosystem, and strengthen its cross-border sourcing network to secure high-quality Used Teslas at volume. U.S. expansion is targeted for late 2026, marking the next stage of Carnex’s North American growth.About CarnexCarnex is a Toronto-based EV retailer specializing in Used Tesla, Used Tesla Model 3, Used Tesla Model Y , and certified pre-owned electric vehicles. Powered by a dedicated team of EV specialists, Carnex delivers a tech-driven, transparent customer experience for EV buyers across Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, and Ontario.

