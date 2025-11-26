Vivan Therapeutics and the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences Announce a Pioneering Partnership

Vivan Therapeutics Diabetes and Cancer

New partnership will study how KRAS mutations, diabetes and diet shape chemotherapy response, using Vivan Therapeutics’ advanced in vivo screening platform.

Vivan Therapeutics is taking personalization to the next level, delivering the world’s first cancer treatment recommendations tailored for patients with Type 2 diabetes or obesity.” — Laura Towart

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risk of specific cancers increases in patients with metabolic dysfunction including obesity and diabetes. In an innovative collaboration, Vivan Therapeutics and the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences (LMS) have launched a cutting-edge research initiative to investigate how cancer-causing mutations in the Ras gene affect responses to chemotherapy and how diabetes & diet may further influence treatment response.

Mutations in the KRAS gene are among the most common genetic alterations in human cancers. These mutations alter how the Ras protein functions, driving cancer progression. While some of these mutations have been extensively studied, the role of most KRAS oncogenic variants remains unknown, and their full behaviour in living organisms remains poorly understood. Moreover, how these mutations are affected by diet is unknown.

To address this Vivan Therapeutics will work in partnership with LMS researchers to explore how different Ras mutations respond to cancer drugs, and whether metabolic conditions like obesity and diabetes alter those responses Vivan Therapeutics is a London based biotech company known for creating personalised “fly avatars” of cancer patients for high-throughput drug screening. Thecompany will contribute its unique automated in vivo screening platform, which

enables rapid drug testing in hundreds of thousands of flies bearing human cancer mutations. This will allow the team to identify mutation-specific and pan-effective therapies while also uncovering how diabetes & diet impact treatment efficacy.

“Our approach represents a powerful convergence of fundamental science and translational innovation in oncology,” said Dr Nahuel Villegas, CSO at Vivan Therapeutics. “By using whole-animal models, we can assess how these mutations behave in real physiological contexts and generate clinically relevant insights at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems.”

“This collaboration builds on our team’s pioneering research, which began at Mount Sinai Medical Center, demonstrating the power of combinatorial drug approaches to treat diet-driven malignant tumours,” said Laura Towart, CEO of Vivan Therapeutics.

“Vivan Therapeutics has long been a leader in personalized disease modelling and clinical decision support. Now, we’re taking personalization to the next level, delivering the world’s first tailored cancer treatment recommendations specifically designed for patients with Type 2 diabetes and obesity”.

“This an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Vivan Therapeutics, who are at the forefront of fly-to-patient translation”, said Dr Helena Cochemé, lead researcher and Head of the Redox Metabolism group at the LMS. “Together, our research showcases the power of Drosophila as an in vivo pre-clinical model, that can capture the complexity of cancer and metabolic diseases, offering biomedical insight and therapeutic advances both at speed and at scale.”

This partnership is supported through the MRC’s Business Engagement Fund (BEF) and highlights the MRC’s commitment to strengthening ties between academia and UK biotech, fostering innovative strategies that accelerate translational research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.