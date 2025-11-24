Documentary ‘Driven to Save Lives’ shares stories of 4 families touched by organ donation, transplantation

The documentary “Driven to Save Lives” is available to stream on subscription platforms Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play and can be watched for free on Tubi.

Feature-length film created by Indiana non-profit organization’s in-house marketing team now available to stream for free on Tubi

Every heartbeat tells a story of courage, community and the race we’re in daily to save lives.” — Taylor Sweeden, Executive Producer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A feature-length documentary that shares the stories of families whose lives were forever changed by organ and tissue donation and transplantation is now available to watch on multiple streaming platforms. “Driven to Save Lives” follows the emotional journeys of four Indiana families within the motor sports community. Through stories of loss, hope and healing, the film, created by non-profit Indiana Donor Network and its in-house marketing team, highlights the lifesaving impact of saying “yes” to becoming an organ and tissue donor and, ultimately, save lives.The film is now available to stream on subscription platforms Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. The film can also be watched for free on Tubi.“Every heartbeat tells a story of courage, community and the race we’re in daily to save lives,” said Executive Producer Taylor Sweeden, who led efforts to make “Driven to Save Lives.”Sweeden is the sister of late dirt-track, IndyCar and NASCAR driver Bryan Clauson, whose story is featured in the documentary. Clauson died after an on-track accident in 2016. He saved five lives through organ donation and helped save and heal dozens of others through tissue donation.Clauson’s legacy lives on through Indiana Donor Network, the federally designated organ recovery organization that coordinates organ and tissue donation in Indiana and transplantation throughout the U.S. Its Driven2SaveLives program educates thousands of race fans throughout the U.S. each year about organ and tissue donation, encouraging fans to learn the facts about donation and choose to sign up to be a donor.“I’m always in search of meaningful stories. I’m grateful for the vulnerability of the families and their stories shown in this film,” said Aaron Winneroski, who served as director of videographer and editor of the film.More than 104,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. In the U.S., a new person is added to the transplant waiting list every nine minutes. Each day 17 people die because a donated organ wasn’t available in time.Follow Driven2SaveLives on Facebook @Driven2SaveLives, Instagram @Driven2Save and X @Driven2Save.

Driven to Save Lives

