Wild Flowers: Rock’s Iconic Women Honors Revolutionary Women in Rock Through Symbolic Screen Prints; Opens Dec. 5

Ronnie Spector | Hyacinth. Screen print on paper, 18×24”, © 2025 Heidi Phelps

Twenty hand-pulled screen prints honoring women in rock, with events supporting Girls Rock! DC and uplifting local women and nonbinary artists.

Art has always fueled social change. With women and nonbinary voices under threat, Wild Flowers calls us to make noise—just as the trailblazers before us did and as young artists continue to do now.” — Heidi Phelps

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wild Flowers: Rock’s Iconic Women Exhibition Honors Revolutionary Women in Rock Through Symbolic Screen Prints; Opens Dec. 5 at Studio 1469WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 23, 2025Wild Flowers: Rock’s Iconic Women, a new exhibition by Washington, D.C.–based artist and screen printer Heidi Phelps , will open December 5–21 at Studio 1469. The show presents 20 original hand-pulled screen prints celebrating women who transformed rock music, each paired with a flower selected for its symbolic history.Drawing from the visual language of punk and rock poster culture, Wild Flowers merges analog printmaking with storytelling rooted in music history, identity, and resistance. The exhibition transforms the gallery into a vibrant, punk-spirited shrine to femme and nonbinary power—part archive, part altar, part love letter to the artists who reshaped sound through vulnerability, experimentation, and defiance.Featured works across the full exhibition include portraits of Debbie Harry (Orchid), Sinéad O’Connor (Rose), Tina Turner (Fire Lily), Alice Bag (Cempasúchil), Joan Jett (Poppy), Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Magnolia), Peggy Jones (“Lady Bo”) (Bird of Paradise), Patti Smith (Wild Rose), Carol Kaye (Freesia), Chrissie Hynde (Thistle), Dolly Parton (Peony), June Millington (Sampaguita), and The Shangri-Las | Lilac Petals, among others.A portion of proceeds from all sales will benefit Girls Rock! DC, a nonprofit that empowers girls, trans youth, and nonbinary youth through music education, collaboration, and creative expression.Exhibition ProgrammingOpening Reception + Artist Talk — December 5, 7–9 p.m.Opening night will feature an artist talk with Heidi Phelps and guest Nichole Savage of Girls Rock! DC, followed by Q&A, curated playlists inspired by the exhibition, and light refreshments.Exhibition Open — December 6–21Thursdays & Fridays: 12–4 p.m.Weekends: 12–4 p.m.Monday–Wednesday: By appointmentPanel Discussion — “The Future Is Loud: Why Representation Still Matters” — December 12, 7–9 p.m.Panelists include:Robzie Trulove — Drummer and founder of This Could Go Boom!, a D.C.-based nonprofit record label dedicated to supporting and amplifying women and gender-expansive artists in music.Sandra Basanti — Co-owner of Pie Shop DC, the H Street NE live-music venue and beloved bakery known for championing independent musicians and sustaining one of D.C.’s most vital grassroots performance spaces.Alyssa Bell (Baby Alcatraz) — All-vinyl DJ and multidisciplinary artist whose genre-spanning sets blend punk, garage, soul, and deep-cut rock history, recognized for an archival and storytelling-driven approach to DJing.Heidi Phelps — D.C. artist and illustrator behind Wild Flowers.Moderated by: Monica Alford, Founder and CEO of Wild Side MediaClosing Brunch + Live Printing Event — December 20, 12–4 p.m.A celebratory closing event featuring a one-color live screen printing demonstration by Beth Hansen (The Arcade DC), with limited-edition prints and T-shirts printed on-site.All events are free and open to the public. Full schedule and details:IMAGE ASSETSStevie Nicks | Moonflower, screen print on paper, 13×19”, © 2025 Heidi PhelpsRonnie Spector | Hyacinth, screen print on paper, 18×24”, © 2025 Heidi PhelpsYoko Ono | Lotus, screen print on paper, 13×19”, © 2025 Heidi Phelps(Images approved for press use.)ABOUT THE ARTISTHeidi Phelps is a Washington, D.C.–based artist, screen printer, and illustrator whose work explores symbolism, feminist histories, floriography, and the materiality of analog printmaking. She is the creator of the internationally published Black Violet Tarot (Rockpool Publishing | Simon & Schuster). Her artwork has been exhibited nationally and archived by the Smithsonian Institution. Phelps uses art as a tool for storytelling, visibility, and cultural memory.ABOUT GIRLS ROCK! DCGirls Rock! DC is a nonprofit organization fostering leadership, music education, and creative expression for girls, trans youth, and nonbinary youth in the Washington, D.C. region. Through camps, workshops, and community programs, Girls Rock! DC builds inclusive spaces for young people to collaborate, grow confidence, and make noise.MEDIA CONTACTHeidi PhelpsArtist & Exhibition ProducerEmail: heidi@blackviolet.ioWebsite: https://heidiphelps.art Instagram: @blackvioletdc

