C&M Executive Strengthens Its Presence in the United States After Successful Event in Miami

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&M Executive aims to eliminate bottlenecks caused by the lack of integration between telephony, CRM, and customer service.C&M Executive, a leading Brazilian company in unified communication solutions, continues to expand its footprint in the United States. Following the success of its second event in the country earlier this month — held at Sexy Fish Miami and featuring a networking evening with Catena Zapata — the company celebrates growing recognition and strong market fit for its solutions among American businesses.The brand’s first event in the United States took place during the Miami Open in March, bringing together local executives and business leaders. Since then, audience engagement has reinforced the increasing interest in C&M Executive’s unified communication offering.A benchmark in unified communication, C&M Executive is on a mission to eliminate the bottlenecks caused by fragmented corporate systems. The company provides an intelligent platform that connects all customer interaction channels into a single ecosystem — from voice and WhatsApp to video conferencing, social networks, and chat.“Our purpose is to simplify,” says Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M Executive. “While most companies rely on several vendors for different parts of their communication infrastructure, we deliver an end-to-end solution — from connectivity to strategy. Supported by artificial intelligence, our platform allows companies to focus on what truly matters: the customer.”C&M Executive’s growing presence in the United States marks a new chapter for the company — combining advanced technology, intelligence, and a human touch to redefine corporate communication.About C&M ExecutiveFounded in 2002, C&M Executive is a Brazilian company specializing in cloud-based corporate communication and IT support. Recognized for innovation and service quality, the company has become one of GoTo’s key partners in Latin America and is part of the C&M Group, alongside Vocom — one of the most comprehensive cloud telephony platforms on the market.Operating in Brazil, the United States, and Mexico, C&M Executive serves companies of all sizes, including DASA, Dolce & Gabbana, Smart Fit, Unimed, Avenue, and Cultura Inglesa. Led by Emerson Carrijo (CEO) and Leandro Motta (COO), the company continues to expand its international presence while reinforcing its commitment to connecting businesses and markets with technology, trust, and excellence.More information at www.cemexecutive.com

