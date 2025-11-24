String trio Time For Three debuts in Macao presenting cross-disciplinary musical works with the Macao Orchestra

MACAU, November 24 - Presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and Sands China Ltd., the Macao Orchestra’s concert “Starry Symphony” will be held on 30 November (Sunday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The American string trio Time for Three will present a mesmerising programme that blends a variety of musical styles with the Macao Orchestra. The concert is part of the Sands China Performing Arts Programme, and tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network.

Time for Three is a string trio composed of violinists Nicolas Kendall and Charles Yang, and double bassist Ranaan Meyer. The trio specializes in adapting bluegrass, Americana, and popular singer-songwriter music, blending classical and different musical genres to create a unique style that has earned great acclaim. Time for Three received an Emmy Award for their live album Time for Three in Concert and their album Letters for the Future won the Grammy Award for “Best Classical Instrumental Solo”. In this concert, the trio will present a diverse selection of works from the classical repertoire, Americana and popular singer-songwriter music, complemented by their own vocal performances which certainly bring exceptional musical experience to the audience.

The concert “Starry Symphony” is title-sponsored by the Sands China Performing Arts Programme, and will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with an interval. Tickets are priced at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150, and are available through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.

For more information about the Macao Orchestra’s 2025-26 Concert Season, or to obtain the electronic version of the Concert Season booklet, please refer tothe Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org, or the Season’s programme on the Macau Ticketing Network.