UM’s Doctor of Public Health programme now open for applications

MACAU, November 24 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) at the University of Macau (UM) is now accepting applications for its Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) programme for the 2026/2027 academic year. The programme will feature a dual-campus teaching arrangement. Applicants must hold a master’s degree in health sciences or a related field, and have at least three years of full-time work experience in public health, healthcare services, or related areas. The application deadline is 13 March 2026.

According to FHS, the DrPH is a three-year research-based degree programme that covers a wide range of disciplines, including epidemiology, biostatistics, environmental health, nutrition, food safety, social medicine, and health services management. The programme emphasises evidence-based research and policy application, with a focus on population health, health systems, chronic disease management, and public health emergency response and recovery. It aims to cultivate public health professionals with strong leadership. Through interdisciplinary research and innovative practice, students will be equipped to tackle increasingly complex health challenges and advance population health and global public health development.

To enhance learning flexibility and regional accessibility, the programme will adopt a dual-campus teaching arrangement starting from the 2026/2027 academic year. Depending on their needs, students can choose either the Macao-based class, held at UM’s main campus, or the mainland-based class, held at the Transitional Research and Education Sites in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Both classes share the same curriculum, learning materials, faculty, and academic standards, ensuring a consistent and high-quality learning experience for all students.

For more information about the programme, please visit the website of FHS at https://fhs.um.edu.mo/doctor-of-public-health. Interested applicants may apply online at https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/doctoral-degrees-programmes/. For enquiries, please call +853 8822 4371 or email: khleong@um.edu.mo.