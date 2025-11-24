Free AI Visibility Score Scan

Xeo Marketing and its 18-year-old technical co-founder launch AI Visibility Score as traditional SEO fails to capture buyers who research in AI, not Google.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xeo Marketing , a Toronto-based digital strategy agency, has launched the AI Visibility Score in partnership with an 18-year-old technical co-founder who represents the AI-native generation. The platform addresses a critical blind spot: businesses have no idea whether they're visible when prospects ask ChatGPT, Claude, or Google Gemini for recommendations.When Clients Started Asking Questions No One Could AnswerIn a single week, three clients called Xeo Marketing with identical concerns: "Our SEO traffic is down 30%. Prospects mention finding competitors through ChatGPT. What do we do?"Monali Supramanyam, Founder & CEO of Xeo Marketing, had the experience to diagnose the problem—high-intent B2B buyers were shifting from Google to AI assistants—but traditional SEO tools offered no solutions."I knew what was happening, but needed to understand how people who've never known search without AI actually behave," says Monali. "That required partnering with someone who represents that generation.""I've Never Googled the Way You Do""For me, there's no 'AI search' versus 'regular search'—there's just search," says the 18-year-old technical co-founder, a Woodlands School graduate and computer science student. "I don’t type a question into Google and scrolled through 10 blue links. When I need something, I ask Siri, Alexa, ChatGPT, or Claude. I get one answer. That's it."He continued: "If your business isn't structured for AI to understand and recommend you, you literally don't exist in my world. And I'm not unique—my entire generation searches this way."The Problem Is Bigger Than Traffic DeclineA seismic shift is underway: AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini have become the new gatekeepers. Unlike Google search that delivers 10 links, AI provides 1-3 specific recommendations based on deep contextual understanding."Our clients' best prospects—the high-intent buyers who are actually ready to purchase—are researching in ChatGPT and Claude, not Google," explains Monali. "Unlike keyword-based search that sends high volumes of low-quality traffic, AI search understands buyer intent, budget constraints, and specific use cases. It pre-qualifies leads before recommending businesses."Built for How People Actually Search TodayRather than adapting old SEO frameworks, Xeo built from scratch for how people actually search today. The AI Visibility Score evaluates 47 factors across 8 weighted categories to reveal exactly how AI assistants understand a business—and provides implementation-ready code to optimize.What Makes It Different?The Analytics Gap: Traditional SEO tools measure Google rankings. AI Visibility Score reveals how ChatGPT explains your business—and whether AI is even aware you exist.The Competitive Blind Spot: Businesses lose deals to competitors they've never heard of because AI recommends them instead. See exactly who AI is recommending when prospects ask about your category.The Implementation Barrier: Most AI optimization advice is generic. The platform provides implementation-ready code, industry-specific FAQ libraries, and Schema.org markup generators—no developer required.The Quality Revolution: Unlike Google search that sends high-volume/low-quality traffic, AI search pre-qualifies leads by understanding buyer intent before making recommendations.Who Needs This NowMarketing agencies facing client retention challenges when asked, "Why is our SEO traffic declining, and what's our AI strategy?" B2B service businesses losing high-intent buyers to competitors they've never heard of. Target industries include MSPs, telecommunications, professional services, B2B SaaS, and any business where lead quality matters more than volume.Measurable ResultsEarly adopters report:• 3.2x increase in AI-generated recommendations• 42% improvement in qualified lead volume• 67% higher lead-to-customer conversion rates• 60-second assessment from URL to actionable recommendations"We were spending heavily on Google Ads, getting unqualified leads. After optimizing our AI visibility, everything changed. Prospects started coming in pre-qualified, already familiar with our services. One told us, 'ChatGPT recommended Vozmia when I asked about UCaaS providers.' That had never happened before." — Dano Ybarra, Founder, VozmiaFunding & GrowthThe AI Visibility Score has secured pre-seed funding from a private Canadian investment group to accelerate product development and market expansion. The company is building AOME (AI Orchestrated Marketing Engine), the world's first marketing automation platform designed specifically for the AI economy.Availability- Free Tier: Get your 0-1000 visibility score instantly—see exactly how ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini understand your business.- DIY Tier ($29/month): Implementation-ready optimization code for 5 pages, industry-specific FAQ libraries, and actionable recommendations.- Professional and Enterprise tiers for teams and marketing agencies launching soon.- Get Your Free AI Visibility Score: https://www.visible2ai.com This isn't the future. This is what's already happening. The question is simple: Will AI recommend you, or forget you?

