Hunters can learn how to score harvests with MDC workshop Dec. 13 in Ash Grove

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Hunters won’t want to miss an upcoming opportunity to learn how to score their deer. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a “Learning to Hunt: Measuring Your Trophy” workshop from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 13 with in-person and virtual options available.

Join experienced instructors at Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 North Farm Road 61 in Ash Grove, as they teach about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment, and game care.

Register for the workshop here:

In-person: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208781

Online: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208782

Participants will come away with a better understanding of how to score a harvest and what animals can be scored. (Please note: This class does not qualify a hunter to become a scorer, and an official scorer must score the harvest to be eligible for any record setting.)

This event is open to all ages. Call 417-742-4361 for more details.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.