Ozan Ozerk Meets U.S. Policymakers to Advance Digital Asset Regulation

Clear frameworks help businesses focus on building products that serve their customers. Predictable rules are essential for trust in financial markets” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech entrepreneur Dr. Ozan Ozerk participated in policy discussions in Washington as part of the UKUS Crypto Alliance delegation. He met with U.S. officials to address the direction of digital asset regulation and examine opportunities to strengthen financial cooperation between the United States and the United Kingdom.The delegation held meetings with former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce, followed by a session with Senator Cynthia Lummis, who is leading efforts to shape federal digital asset policy. Discussions focused on the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, coordination gaps among regulatory agencies, and the shared goal of creating clearer and more consistent rules for fintech companies.For Ozerk, these conversations closely intersect with his work at MSB USA Inc., a Delaware-incorporated fintech he founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company is licensed and regulated as a money services business, offering U.S. dollar account rails and payment solutions to business customers, including merchants, marketplaces, exchanges, and firms managing high volumes of transactional activity.MSB.us is licensed as a Money Transmitter in 45 U.S. states, is registered with FinCEN, and undergoes state and financial audits conducted by leading industry firms. Its platform provides hosted and custodial account services, enabling movement of funds via wire, ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT, and through partner providers, stablecoins. Complementing this is an API-driven infrastructure that supports payments in 45 major currencies through contracted global payment partners.These capabilities position MSB.us at the centre of debates around regulatory harmonisation, digital asset supervision, and the operational expectations placed on fintechs. Ozerk emphasised the importance of regulatory consistency following the meetings: “Clear frameworks help businesses focus on building products that serve their customers. Predictable rules are essential for trust in financial markets.”Senator Lummis’s commitment to developing a national approach to digital assets, along with insights from Chairman Atkins and Commissioner Peirce, underscored how rapidly the policy landscape is shifting. For companies operating across state lines, particularly those offering digital payment infrastructure, alignment between regulators remains vital.Ozerk’s involvement in the Washington visit reflects his long-standing view that innovation and compliance must progress together. MSB.us’s model, built around regulated payments, robust oversight, and multi-currency capabilities, demonstrates how firms can uphold high compliance standards while still meeting the demands of a fast-moving financial ecosystem.As the digital economy deepens ties between markets, the dialogue between the U.S. and U.K. grows increasingly important. For fintechs with global reach, these conversations shape the rules under which new financial services can operate. Through MSB.us, Ozerk continues to contribute to a regulatory environment that supports innovation while reinforcing trust and accountability.

