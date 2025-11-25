Submit Release
THE NTL ANNOUNCES MICHAEL JOSEPH AS A MEMBER OF THE NTL - CIVIL PLAINTIFF - TOP 100 TRIAL LAWYERS IN NEW YORK

National Top Lawyers

TOP 100 TRIAL LAWYERS IN NEW YORK

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trial Lawyers proudly announces the selection of Michael Joseph, a distinguished
member of Law Office of Michael H. Joseph, PLLC, as an NTL - Civil Plaintiff - Top 100 Trial Lawyer in
the state of New York.

The Top 100 distinction is bestowed upon a select group of attorneys who exhibit superior
qualifications, exemplary trial results, and exceptional leadership in the realms of criminal defense
and/or civil plaintiff law. Membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 not only recognizes
these legal professionals for their achievements but also offers invaluable legal news, information,
and continuing education resources to trial lawyers nationwide.

About The National Trial Lawyers:
The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation-based organization dedicated to recognizing and
promoting excellence in the legal profession. Comprising the top 100 trial lawyers in each state, the
organization provides a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and professional development
within the legal community. For more information, visit http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.

Michael Joseph
Law Office of Michael H. Joseph, PLLC
+1 212-858-0503
