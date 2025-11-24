Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi pays tribute to the late Judge Leonora Van Den Heever

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has learned with great sadness of the passing of Judge Leonora van den Heever, the first woman ever to serve as a judge in South Africa and the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Judge van den Heever passed away at the age of 99.

Minister Kubayi conveys her heartfelt condolences to the Van den Heever family, friends, and the broader legal fraternity during this difficult time.

In this regard the Minister said Judge van den Heever’s appointment as the first woman judge in South Africa was ground-breaking and instrumental in the transformation of the country’s judiciary as it paved the way for generations of women judges who have since followed in her footsteps.

The Minister further said that Judge van den Heever was a pioneering and principled jurist whose legacy is defined by integrity, courage, and a deep commitment to justice. She added that the late judge broke significant barriers while upholding exceptional standards of clarity, independence, and fairness.

The Minister continued to say Judge van den Heever’s significant body of work included landmark judgments protecting citizens’ rights, such as issuing an interdict against police harassment of students, and firmly correcting trial irregularities in magistrates’ courts to safeguard fair procedure.

The Minister added that Judge van den Heever made a significant contribution to interpreting the Divorce Act, emphasising that a divorce should be granted only when there is clear and demonstrable evidenceof the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage.

“Known for her sharp wit, humanity, and rigorous legal mind, she transformed the judiciary not only through her historic firsts but through the substance of her contributions. Her career opened doors for generations of women in law and remains a lasting example of judicial excellence,” concluded the Minister.

