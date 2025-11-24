Public Works and Infrastructure on temporary closure of CGO offices

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) confirms that our Head Offices (CGO) in Pretoria CBD, were temporary closed for today (Friday, 21 November 2025), following inspection activities by the Department of Employment and Labour.

Last night, the Director-General (DG) Sifiso Mdakane briefed both Minister Dean Macpherson and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala on the matter. They instructed the DG to produce a submission to the Ministry by Friday (today, 21 November 2025) on what action would be taken to rectify the identified issues as well as what course of consequence management would be undertaken.

Director-General Mdakane, has assured the Minister, Deputy Minister and Staff in general that this matter is taken seriously and that he has convened a team which is working around the clock to respond and address all concerns raised in the prohibition notice served on the department.

The DG is also taking decisive steps to ensure that this coming Monday (24 November 2025), all operations return to normal business. In addition, the DG will hold accountable staff assigned to deal with Occupational Health and Safety matters for a possible dereliction of duty, poor monitoring and failure to proactively responding to Health and Safety in the workplace thereby compromising the safety of employees.

The safety and well-being of our employees and the public remains the department’s foremost priority and concern. We are coordinating closely with our facilities teams to ensure rapid progress and minimal disruption to services.

Today significant progress has been recorded in fixing the identified challenges and the department is confident to restore operations and resume normal service delivery as quickly as this coming Monday.

Among the action steps taken to date include

The Department appointing a term contractor to implement some of the exceptions identified in the prohibition notice.

The contractor had already started with implementation of Lighting, Emergency Exits, and Fire Extinguishers

All work will be finalised over the weekend and all matters in the prohibition notice will be addressed.

In addition and as part of the long-term solution, the exploration of alternative accommodation is also at an advanced stage and this will result into the relocation of staff so that the refurbishment of CGO offices may begin. Several government-owned buildings are being explored with a view to move CGO staff in order for the renovation work to proceed.

The Department will not wilfully expose its employees to risky environment. As such, there is a project plan to explore the possibility of a complete refurbishment of CGO building.

The Department is also investigating allegations of overreach and possible collusion that are believed to be deliberately coordinated and intended to cause embarrassment and sow seeds of disunity within the department. The Department has been transparent many times with the Department of Employment and Labour about the work taking place at the CGO building, going as far as even providing proof of the work being done by contractors on site.

It is also not going unnoticed that the department has been the persistent target even where evidence has been provided, that work is being done. It is our hope that these actions are genuine and not influenced by ulterior motives

The department will provide ongoing updates to all staff and its clients. The Department remain committed to transparency and to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety for staff and the public.

Media enquiries:

Lennox Mabaso – DPWI Spokesperson and Head Communications

Cell: 082 884 2403

Thami Mchunu - Director: Media Relations

Cell: 079 519 6997

#GovZAUpdates