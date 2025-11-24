Pro Athletes & Influencers Unite for the 3rd Annual Pro Player Prayer Project Luncheon in Indianapolis

P4 Indianapolis

Event Focuses on Faith, Community, and Mental Health Awareness – December 1, 2025

I am proud to have co-founded this meaningful initiative to gather pro athletes and influencers to experience the power of collective prayer and emphasize the importance of Mental Health & Wellness.” — Darrin Gray

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pro Player Prayer Project (P4) will host its 3rd Annual Community Luncheon on Monday, December 1, 2025, bringing together former NFL players, community influencers, authors, speakers, and faith leaders for a powerful afternoon of prayer, connection, and mental-health awareness.Held at the historic Kountry Kitchen Banquet Hall in Indianapolis, this annual event provides a unique platform where athletes and community members gather to share stories of perseverance, faith, and wellness—creating space for authentic conversations around mental health and emotional resilience.The 2025 program will highlight personal testimonies, guided prayer, and encouraging messages designed to uplift individuals and strengthen community ties.Featured Speakers & Guest Participants.This year’s luncheon features an inspiring lineup of former professional athletes, authors, and leaders including:Joe Reitz – Colts Alumni & BroadcasterJohn Standeford – Colts Alumni & Super Bowl ChampionDevon McDonald – Colts Alumni & AIA Pro ChaplaincyEmil Ekiyor – NFL Alumni & CEO, InnoPower Indy Inc.Ken Johnson – Retired NFL Chaplain, Pastor & AuthorDarrin Gray – Co-Author, The Jersey Effect and Co-Founder P4Tony Walker – Colts AlumniRebekah Sharpe – Speaker, Author & Daughter of a Former NFL Player Luis SharpeThese leaders will share messages of hope, purpose, and faith as they address the intersection of mental health, sports culture, and community impact.Event Details:Date: Monday, December 1, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM EasternLocation: Kountry Kitchen Banquet Hall1831 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:– Lunch available for purchase– Photo, video & interview opportunities available– Media encouraged to RSVP for accessAbout the Pro Player Prayer Project (P4):The Pro Player Prayer Project is a faith-driven movement designed to encourage and support athletes, influencers, and community members through prayer, connection, and honest dialogue. P4 fosters environments where individuals can openly address challenges, strengthen spiritual foundations, and build meaningful relationships rooted in purpose and compassion.Since its inception, P4 has served as a community anchor—linking former professional players, local leaders, and everyday families through uplifting gatherings and events.MEDIA RSVP & INQUIRIES:

