Pro Athletes & Influencers Unite for the 3rd Annual Pro Player Prayer Project Luncheon in Indianapolis
Event Focuses on Faith, Community, and Mental Health Awareness – December 1, 2025
Held at the historic Kountry Kitchen Banquet Hall in Indianapolis, this annual event provides a unique platform where athletes and community members gather to share stories of perseverance, faith, and wellness—creating space for authentic conversations around mental health and emotional resilience.
The 2025 program will highlight personal testimonies, guided prayer, and encouraging messages designed to uplift individuals and strengthen community ties.
Featured Speakers & Guest Participants.
This year’s luncheon features an inspiring lineup of former professional athletes, authors, and leaders including:
Joe Reitz – Colts Alumni & Broadcaster
John Standeford – Colts Alumni & Super Bowl Champion
Devon McDonald – Colts Alumni & AIA Pro Chaplaincy
Emil Ekiyor – NFL Alumni & CEO, InnoPower Indy Inc.
Ken Johnson – Retired NFL Chaplain, Pastor & Author
Darrin Gray – Co-Author, The Jersey Effect and Co-Founder P4
Tony Walker – Colts Alumni
Rebekah Sharpe – Speaker, Author & Daughter of a Former NFL Player Luis Sharpe
These leaders will share messages of hope, purpose, and faith as they address the intersection of mental health, sports culture, and community impact.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Eastern
Location: Kountry Kitchen Banquet Hall
1831 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
– Lunch available for purchase
– Photo, video & interview opportunities available
– Media encouraged to RSVP for access
About the Pro Player Prayer Project (P4):
The Pro Player Prayer Project is a faith-driven movement designed to encourage and support athletes, influencers, and community members through prayer, connection, and honest dialogue. P4 fosters environments where individuals can openly address challenges, strengthen spiritual foundations, and build meaningful relationships rooted in purpose and compassion.
Since its inception, P4 has served as a community anchor—linking former professional players, local leaders, and everyday families through uplifting gatherings and events.
MEDIA RSVP & INQUIRIES:
Sonia Robaina Maschmeier
SRM Communications, LLC
+1 312-848-9402
soniamasch@gmail.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.