Last Prisoner Project Launches Holiday Letter Drive to Connect with People Incarcerated for Nonviolent Cannabis Offenses

Last Prisoner Project invites individuals, organizations and supporters nationwide to join its annual Holiday Letter Drive

I hope people will consider taking a few minutes to write — it means more than you can imagine.” — Stephanie Shepard, Acting Executive Director of Last Prisoner Project.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Last Prisoner Project invites individuals, organizations and supporters nationwide to join its annual Holiday Letter Drive, a distinct opportunity to reach out to people incarcerated for non-violent cannabis offenses and offer them connection, hope and recognition.

Behind bars, the holiday season can amplify feelings of isolation. Simple yet meaningful gestures can make a lasting difference. Through this Letter Drive, participants can write directly to incarcerated individuals by mail or through an online platform. This year, the Holiday Letter Drive is being led by directly impacted advocates — those who have lived through incarceration — ensuring that the campaign is shaped by the people who understand this need most deeply.

“The holidays can bring a heavy loneliness for those behind bars,” said Stephanie Shepard, Acting Executive Director of Last Prisoner Project. “After serving nearly 10 years in prison for a non-violent, first-time cannabis conviction, I know how isolating it can feel to be away from family and friends during this season. I hope people will consider taking a few minutes to write — it means more than you can imagine.”

How It Works:

● Visit the LPP Holiday Letter Drive page and click: “Write a Letter Online.” or write a letter to an individual using the address provided in our Guide.

● Choose a pen-pal who is incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses. Your letter is a message of hope, letting someone know they are not forgotten.

● You may also host or participate in a letter-writing drive (for example: at your workplace, business or with friends). Suggested settings include holiday parties, work events, front-of-business locations, or shared social media campaigns.

● Use the Starter Kits and Guide provided by LPP (including downloadable materials for supporters, dispensaries and brands).

● Spread the word: share graphics or videos on your social channels, write letters in community groups or with roommates, and encourage others to join.

Philip Feng, who is helping lead this year’s Holiday Letter Drive, brings the perspective of someone directly impacted by cannabis criminalization. After nearly two decades in the traditional cannabis market, he was arrested in 2016 and served 43 months for a non-violent cannabis offense. He now works as a Development Associate with Last Prisoner Project, ensuring that those most affected help guide the organization’s advocacy and outreach.

“During my 43 months of incarceration, the hardest moments were the ones when I felt cut off from the world,” said Philip Feng, Development Associate at Last Prisoner Project. “A single letter could break through that isolation. It reminded me that I still had value, that people on the outside hadn’t forgotten me. This drive gives that same lifeline to others who are still waiting to come home.”

Founded to fight for those unjustly criminalized by cannabis prohibition, Last Prisoner Project continues to advocate for the release and reintegration of every person impacted by cannabis-related convictions. Through legal advocacy, reentry support, and systemic reform, Last Prisoner Project has:

● Eliminated more than 350 years of excessive prison sentences, including eight life sentences

● Provided over $9 million in pro bono legal support

● Distributed $3.7 million directly to nearly 400 incarcerated constituents and their families

● Cleared more than 200,000 records

About Last Prisoner Project:

Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to reforming our criminal justice system through progressive drug policy. Through legal intervention, constituent support, advocacy campaigns, and policy change we aim to release every last drug war prisoner, and to repair the harms of this discriminatory and counterproductive crusade.

